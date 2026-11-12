Where is The Good Daughter Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Created by Karin Slaughter, Peacock’s ‘The Good Daughter’ is a crime thriller series adapted from the eponymous novel written by Slaughter herself. It revolves around the estranged Quinn sisters — Charlotte AKA Charlie and Samantha AKA Sam — whose lives were turned upside down two decades earlier, when a violent home invasion led to the death of their mother. After somehow surviving the attack, Sam fled the small town of Pikeville to start afresh away from her father, Rusty, and sister, Charlie. 20 years later, Charlie is a defense attorney like their father, but represents kids, unlike Rusty, who is infamous for representing accused rapists and killers. Meanwhile, Sam practices patent law in a big New York City firm.

When a horrific school shooting occurs at their old high school, Charlie is one of the first witnesses to find the principal and a young student brutally murdered. Following the tragic incident, Rust asks Sam to return to the town and help her sister investigate what really transpired at the school. Sam reluctantly agrees and reunites with her estranged sister, Charlie. During the investigation, the two sisters also confront their dark pasts and try to repair their bond while trying to uncover the truth behind the school shooting. Led by the compelling performances of Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy, the enthralling tale unfolds in the small fictional town of Pikeville, which seems to conceal dark secrets beneath its quaint, quiet facade.

The Good Daughter Filming Locations

Filming of ‘The Good Daughter’ is conducted entirely in the Metro Atlanta region of Georgia. The production for the inaugural season commenced on March 1, 2025, and continued for about three months, ultimately concluding in late May or early June of the same year. From what we can tell, the cast and crew had a great time bringing the show to life. The project operated under the working title ‘GAMMA.’

Metro Atlanta, Georgia

‘The Good Daughter’ is filmed extensively in the sprawling Metro Atlanta region in the southeastern state of Georgia. The team traveled to several parts of the region to paint the visual canvas of the series. A significant portion of the filming took place in and around Atlanta, the capital city of the Peach State. About 40 miles south of Atlanta, the Griffin City Hall in Griffin, Spalding County, also served as one of the filming sites in March 2025. Located at 201 East Solomon Street, the crew obtained permission from the authorities to film in the structure. Reflecting on her experience working with Good Daughter Productions Inc., Karen Bennett, Camera Ready Liaison for Griffin, said: “It has been exciting to work with Good Daughter Productions Inc. as they selected One Griffin Center as a location to film.”

She added, “It will be interesting to see how our Municipal Courtroom will be featured in the finished production. Of all the municipalities in the state, they chose Griffin to film. And I think that is very unique.” To ensure the production process went smoothly, the officials shut down the City of Griffin Customer Service Lobby and Municipal Court for a handful of days during filming. A few patches of roads and parking lanes, including on and around East Solomon Street, South Hill Street, South Sixth Street, East Bank Street and the Parking Garage Entrance, also experienced closure, reportedly to accommodate the filming of ‘The Good Daughter.’

The team also moved towards the northeastern part of the metropolitan region to shoot a few sequences in Doraville, particularly in Assembly Studios at 2582 Assembly Boulevard in Chamblee. The city of Marietta in Cobb County was chosen to tape some of the exterior shots. The historic city of Lithonia in eastern DeKalb County is also where the cast and crew were spotted filming the Karin Slaughter creation. Dubbed City of Granite, it is renowned for its rich granite-quarrying industry.

In the same county, the team also visited the city of Stone Mountain for the purpose of filming. Referred to as the Gateway to the Stone Mountain Park, the massive quartz monzonite dome is reportedly the world’s largest exposed granite monolith. The popular tourist attraction is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places. A small number of scenes were also recorded in the city of Locust Grove in Henry County.

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