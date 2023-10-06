Where to Stream Killers of the Flower Moon? Netflix, Apple TV+ Options Explored

Based on David Grann’s eponymous 2017 book, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is a Western crime movie that revolves around a series of Oklahoma murders after the discovery of oil on a tribal land, back in the 1920s. Co-written and helmed by Martin Scorsese, the epic drama film features a star-studded ensemble cast, comprising Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, and Brendan Fraser. Receiving mostly positive reviews from critics upon its premiere, which indicates universal acclaim, the movie is bound to spark interest in many of you, especially if you are a fan of Scorsese’s direction or DiCaprio’s scintillating acting. Well, here are all the details you might require before you watch it!

What is Killers of the Flower Moon About?

Set in the 1920s, the plot centers upon a major FBI investigation led by a 29-year-old officer named J. Edgar Hoover and former Texas Ranger Tom White, following the mysterious serial murders of the members of the oil-wealthy Osage tribe in Oklahoma and a string of other brutal crimes. Do you wish to find out if the tribal members got justice? Well, to find out, you will have to watch the period film yourself, and here are all the ways you can do the same!

Is Killers of the Flower Moon on Netflix?

No, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is not available for streaming on Netflix. However, the streaming giant does offer similar movies that you might enjoy watching, such as ‘The Harder They Fall‘ and ‘The Power of the Dog.’

Is Killers of the Flower Moon on HBO Max?

Even though HBO Max does not have ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ the streamer’s giant media library does have some excellent alternatives. We recommend you watch ‘A Most Violent Year‘ and ‘Gangs of New York.’

Is Killers of the Flower Moon on Hulu?

Hulu does not allow users to stream ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ on the platform. But in case you wish to watch something similar, you can make the most of your subscription and check out ‘Murder at Yellowstone City‘ and ‘True History of the Kelly Gang.’

Is Killers of the Flower Moon on Amazon Prime?

While Amazon Prime does not house ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ it does offer some amazing films to its subscribers. For those interested in the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer, you might also enjoy watching ‘Dances with Wolves‘ and ‘The Spikes Gang.’

Where to Watch Killers of the Flower Moon Online?

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ has been released in theaters and is scheduled to arrive on Apple TV+, sometime in the future. If you wish to catch the drama unfold on the big screen and get an immersive experience, you are more than welcome to check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Killers of the Flower Moon for Free?

When ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ arrives on Apple TV+, you will be able to stream it for free by making the most of the platform’s 7-day free trial, which can be availed by all its new subscribers. With that said, we urge our readers to stray away from any illegal means to watch the Martin Scorsese directorial and instead, pay for the relevant subscriptions to do the same.

