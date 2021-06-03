Director James Wan brought a fresh take on the haunted house sub-genre with his 2013 supernatural horror film ‘The Conjuring.’ The success of the first film was followed up with a sequel ‘The Conjuring 2’ in 2016 (a threequel titled ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It‘ in 2021, and numerous spin-offs). The main films of ‘The Conjuring’ universe follow the husband and wife Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga), who investigate paranormal cases.

The films are inspired by the experiences of the real-life ghost-hunting couple of the same name and have become one of the most popular horror movies in recent times. Known for their pacey plot and slick camera work, both movies are distinct horror set-pieces that feature terrifying supernatural entities. If you wish to explore the sensational cases from the Warrens’ case files, here’s where you can watch ‘The Conjuring’ and ‘The Conjuring 2’ online.

What Are The Conjuring 1 & 2 About?

‘The Conjuring‘ introduces the paranormal expert couple of Ed and Lorraine Warren. Set in the 1970s, the first film follows their investigation of supernatural entities haunting the Perron family home. The family experiences increasingly disturbing and seemingly occult experiences in their new house and requests the help of the Warrens to save their family from evil.

Set in 1977, ‘The Conjuring 2‘ follows the Warrens as they travel to Enfield, London, at the behest of Peggy Hodgson. Peggy informs the couple that her house is haunted, but the locals do not believe her. After seeing signs of demonic possession in Peggy’s daughter, the Warrens decide to help the single mother fight the evil plaguing her house.

Are The Conjuring 1 & 2 On Netflix?

‘The Conjuring‘ and ‘The Conjuring 2‘ are available to stream on Netflix. Subscribers can watch both movies at no additional cost.

Are The Conjuring 1 & 2 On Amazon Prime?

‘The Conjuring’ movies aren’t included in your basic subscription to Amazon Prime. However, users have the option to stream both ‘The Conjuring‘ and ‘The Conjuring 2‘ on-demand.

Are The Conjuring 1 & 2 On Hulu?

Neither ‘The Conjuring’ nor ‘The Conjuring 2’ is available on Hulu. As an alternative, horror fans can check out ‘They Come Knocking,’ about a family on a road trip haunted by supernatural creatures.

Where to Watch The Conjuring 1 & 2 Online?

‘The Conjuring‘ and ‘The Conjuring 2‘ are streaming on HBO Max. The movies can also be purchased or rented on the following VOD platforms – Vudu (1&2), iTunes (1&2), Spectrum (1&2), DirecTV (1&2), YouTube (1&2), Google Play (1&2), Microsoft Store (1&2), Xfinity (1&2), FandangoNOW (1&2), and Redbox (1&2).

How to Stream The Conjuring 1 & 2 For Free?

There is currently no way to watch ‘The Conjuring’ and ‘The Conjuring 2’ for free. The only way to watch the movies is with a subscription to above mention streaming sites and on-demand on VOD platforms. We strongly advocate paying for the content you wish to consume.

