Veteran director Dominic Cooke’s historical biography film, ‘The Courier’, is a gripping true story set during the Cold War. It stars Benedict Cumberbatch (‘Doctor Strange’) as Greville Wynne, a British businessman who is recruited by MI6 and CIA to deliver valuable intelligence with a view to averting a nuclear missile crisis planned by the Soviet Union. The film also features Rachel Brosnahan, Jessie Buckley, Merab Ninidze, and Angus Wright in the main roles. If you wish to watch this cinematic blend of history and entertainment, here’s everything you need to know about where to stream ‘The Courier.’

What is The Courier About?

In ‘The Courier,’ set in the 1960s, during the height of the Cold War, the British Secret Intelligence Service (AKA MI6) and CIA approach businessman Greville Wynne to take a trip to Moscow and establish contact with the spy, Oleg Penkovsky. He is then trained with the specific purpose of carrying and delivering classified information obtained by Penkovsky, thus becoming a “courier.” Wynne timely relays the information regarding the transportation of Soviet nuclear missiles to Cuba to the government agency, but he and Penkovsky are captured. The film also deals with the aftermath of their capture and details the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Is The Courier On Netflix?

Netflix’s expansive library of content offers a multitude of entertainment options from a variety of genres. Sadly, ‘The Courier’ isn’t included amongst them yet. Instead, we recommend you stream ‘Operation Finale,’ a similar espionage story based on the true story of infamous Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann’s abduction by Israeli secret service officers.

Is The Courier On Amazon Prime?

‘The Courier’ isn’t currently streaming on Amazon Prime but might be added in the near future. Until then, you can check out ‘Breach,’ a spy thriller about the greatest security breach in US intelligence history with elements of the Cold War.

Is The Courier On Hulu?

Unfortunately, ‘The Courier’ isn’t available on Hulu at present. Alternatively, you can watch ‘The Recruit,’ which is about a newly recruited CIA agent tasked with uncovering the mole in the agency.

Where to Watch The Courier Online?

‘The Courier’ has only received a theatrical release and therefore can only be watched at a theatre near you. You can check out the show timings and book tickets here. Folks hoping to stream the film online will have to wait for its digital release to watch it from the comforts of their home.

How to Stream The Courier For Free?

As mentioned above, ‘The Courier’ can only be watched in theatres. Therefore, there’s currently no way to stream the movie online for free. We also highly encourage our readers not to indulge in any illegal methods to consume entertainment. By paying for the cinematic arts you wish to consume, you support the art form and help the producers bring us more quality entertainment.

