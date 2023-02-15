Where Was 2 Guns (2013) Filmed?

‘2 Guns’ is an action thriller movie based on the eponymous comic book by Steven Grant. The story centers on two criminals who land in trouble due to their connection with a Mexican drug lord. As the story unfolds, we learn that the two men are not who they claim to be, and a series of mind-boggling revelations unfold. The compelling Baltasar Kormákur directorial keeps you gripped throughout. Moreover, the gritty and vivid aesthetics of the locations play a key role in enhancing the movie’s visual appeal. So, if you’re curious to learn where the movie was shot, we’ve got your back. Here’s all you need to know!

2 Guns Filming Locations

‘2 Guns’ was filmed around three states that stood in for Texas. The film was shot around the Summer of 2012 in Louisiana, as well as the diverse landscapes of California and the deserts and barren lands of New Mexico. To be specific, the principal photography commenced on June 11, 2012, and concluded on August 14 of the same year. Let’s take an in-depth look at each location that shaped the movie.

New Orleans, Louisiana

The production team of ‘2 Guns’ shot several scenes in New Orleans, a city built on the Mississippi River in Louisiana, a state that is known for its Cajun cuisine and Mardi Gras celebration. Apart from the stunning locales, the region is known for its Creole cuisine, unique music, and festivals. A few scenes were filmed at Kenner, the largest incorporated city of Jefferson Parish in New Orleans, Louisiana. The museums and Williams Boulevard in the old parts are some of the town’s highlights.

The Le Pavillion Hotel at 833 Poydras Street and Harrah’s New Orleans hotel at 228 Poydras Street reportedly stood in for the fictional Camino Royale hotel. Moreover, Audubon Park, located at 6500 Magazine Street, and the suburb River Ridge briefly make an appearance in the film. ‘The Boogeyman’ and ‘Deep Water‘ are two other movies filmed in New Orleans.

Amite, Louisana

As per reports, Amite City, better known as just Amite, also served as a filming location in ‘2 Guns’ where the crew likely shot for 30 days. It is located in the southeastern part of Louisiana in Tangipahoa Parish. The town is popular for its oyster industry and seafood festivals. The Mama Maybelle’s Diner in the movie is located at E Oak St, and the Police station is at 114 NE Central Ave. Another well-known action movie filmed in the city is ‘Logan.’

Los Angeles, California

The sprawling Southern Californian city of Los Angeles is one of the filming locations of ‘2 Guns.’ Being home to Hollywood, the City of Angels is often referred to as the entertainment capital of the world. The Sunset Strip, Venice beach, theme parks, nightlife, and museums don’t even scratch the surface of what this city encapsulates.

The crew captured some scenes of the movie at Santa Clarita, a lively city in Los Angeles County. It is widely recognized as the Home to Six Flags Magic Mountain and the Thrill Capital of the World and is a must-visit place for adrenaline seekers. ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once‘ and ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ are two other action flicks taped in Los Angeles.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

The crew shot most of the street scenes of the movie in the Albuquerque metropolitan area, which comprises four counties, Valencia, Torrance, Sandoval, and Bernalillo. Albuquerque, which the locals often refer to as ABQ or Duke City, is the most populous city in New Mexico. It is equipped with first-rate technical resources and production facilities, which is why the filmmakers taped a few sequences here. The Casinos, Sandia Mountains, Hot Air Balloons, and diverse restaurants are among the many reasons to visit the region in Bernalillo County.

Another filming location of ‘2 Guns’ is Rio Rancho, which is one of the safest and fastest-growing cities, with national parks, museums, archeological ruins, and picturesque byways. The team reportedly filmed at Zia Pueblo, which is the home of Keresan-speaking Indians who have occupied the indigenous land for centuries. Moreover, both these locations are situated in Sandoval County. A handful of scenes from ‘Sicario‘ and ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ were also shot here.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Santa Fe also served as a filming location due to its artistic aesthetic, which creates an immersive experience for the visitors. It is the fourth-largest city in the state and lies in Santa Fe County. The city is also a part of the Albuquerque–Santa Fe–Las Vegas combined statistical area. ‘Oppenheimer,’ as well as other action movies like ‘Godless’ and ‘The Harder They Fall,‘ were also shot at this location.

San Cristobal, New Mexico

The filmmakers lensed some scenes at San Cristobal, a census-designated place in Taos County. The farms, John Dunn Bridge, Rio Grande Balloons, and Black Rock Hot Springs are a few places where you’ll find most tourists. ‘Las Grandes Aguas’ and ‘Pacto Sangriento’ are two of the several thriller movies filmed in San Cristobal.

Read More: Best Thriller Movies of This Decade