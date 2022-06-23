Where Was Abandoned (2022) Filmed?

Actor Spencer Squire made his directorial debut with ‘Abandoned,’ a brooding and ominous psychological horror-thriller about a couple who move into a supposedly haunted house with their newborn son. The seller warns them about the harrowing history of the house, and they are ever too willing to take it because of the thrill that comes with it. While they indulge in the past in its surface value, the house gradually shows its true colors.

The mother’s postpartum psychosis reaches its zenith in the presence of a grudging spirit. Or it may be that the house is excellent, and the mother is experiencing hallucinations. While the question regarding the credibility of the visuals propels the movie, the ambient score heightens the horror. Most of the film unfolds in the suburbs, while the rusty yellow tint seems like past overshadow, which takes a dreadful form in the narrative. You may be eager to know where the movie was filmed. If the question is bugging you, allow us to transport you to the locations.

Abandoned Filming Locations

‘Abandoned’ was filmed in and around North Carolina, especially in the Piedmont region. Principal photography took place around September and October of 2021, and the post-production chore took some time because they were looking for directions. The director sought to keep the narrative grounded, while the producers wanted a broader range, including aspects of the supernatural. In the end, they could hopefully strike the perfect balance.

Corey C. Waters, who has worked on music videos and the movie ‘Ayar’ came on board as the director of photography. On the other hand, production designer Madison Hatch marked her feature debut with the project. Regarding filming in North Carolina, the state provides a range of landscapes and options. On top of everything, the state offers a 25 percent tax rebate for qualified expenditures for movies and television shows. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

Piedmont Region, North Carolina

The cast and crew filmed the entire length of the movie in North Carolina, the southeastern US state. The state offers a mild climate and is thus a perfect place for outings for cinematic ventures. Most of the filming occurred in the Research Triangle metropolitan area of the Piedmont region. The Triangle, as it is known colloquially, is anchored by Raleigh in the east, Durham in the northwest, and Chapel Hill, a town southwest of Durham. The filming details are kept under the rug. But North Carolina has been a potent state in terms of filming, especially in horror movies.

Several blockbuster horror films, from ‘Evil Dead 2’ to ‘The Conjuring,’ have chosen Wilmington as their desired setting. Furthermore, the classic horror movie ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ was filmed in the city of Durham, within the same Research Triangle area. Do you wonder how the Research Triangle got its name? Well, it must be the presence of three educational institutions – Duke University, North Carolina State University, and University of North Carolina Chapel Hill – in such proximity.

