Is Abandoned Based on a True Story?

Spencer Squire’s directorial debut ‘Abandoned’ is a psychological horror thriller movie that knows how to keep the audience tied to the chairs. The narrative follows Emma Roberts as a mother struggling with postpartum depression. She and her husband move to a countryside home with a troubled history, but who does not like the idea of a little haunt?

Well, as the movie lumbers forward, her postpartum struggle takes a southward turn. Following its release, the film garnered quite some praise for its weaving of an immersive ambiance. However, you must wonder whether there is an ounce of truth in the narrative. In that case, allow us to indulge further.

Is Abandoned a True Story?

No, ‘Abandoned’ is not based on a true story. However, the brooding ambiance of the movie comes off as enticing and ominous, and some people can relate to the postpartum psychosis aspect of the protagonist. Spencer Squire may have made his feature directorial debut with the movie, but he is no longer a fresh hand in the industry. From college, Squire decided that he would be an actor and went on to appear in multiple features and made-for-television movies.

Squire also tried his hand at direction with the 2019 short ‘Trip’s Duplage,’ which caused a stir in the critical circles. Most importantly, it came under the radar of producer Byron Wetzel, who became Squire’s manager. While working with Squire in the sports drama movie ‘Heart of Champions,’ Byron showed him the script. Squire liked the script by Erik Patterson (‘Deep Blue Sea 2’) and Jessica Scott (‘The X-Files‘) and thought it would make a great feature film.

Among the performances that stand out in the movie, those of Emma Roberts and John Gallagher Jr. require special mention. Squire did not personally know the star of ‘Peppermint‘ and ‘10 Cloverfield Lane‘, but thankfully, he shared a manager with John Gallagher Jr. Byron Wetzel connected them for the project. Emma Roberts also delivered her absolute best since she was looking for a challenging role after becoming a mother herself.

As Roberts gave birth to her son nine months before the shooting for the project commenced, the character resonated with her. Therefore, as all the pieces fell through, the job for the director became hassle-free. ‘Take Shelter,’ and ‘Revolutionary Road’ famed Michael Shannon also came on board. Well, guess who the manager was. It was also Byron Wetzel whose support brought the project together. Shannon fit the character’s description and even embodied the surface during filming.

For those of you who are inexperienced, women go through a lot of struggles after giving birth to a child, known as the so-called ‘baby blues.’ For some women, the effects are intensified, and they suffer from a rather severe mental turmoil named postpartum psychosis. Some women diagnosed with this disorder have prior onset of schizophrenia or bipolar disorder, but most have no history of mental illnesses. The symptoms may vary from person to person, but in most cases, they include delusions, hallucinations, insomnia, paranoia, depression, anxiety, heightened sex drive, and a detachment from the baby.

The director wanted a nuance in the narrative – he wanted it to be happening and not happening simultaneously, in the manner of psychological thrillers. The interplay of light and sound makes the visuals immersive. Beneath the ambiance of horror and the supposed history of the house, the director wanted to weave a grounded story about mental health and the struggles that come with delusions. In the end, the movie becomes realistic thanks to the director’s rooted portrayal of the mental landscape of the troubled protagonist.

