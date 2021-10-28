Where Was Army of Thieves Filmed?

Directed by and starring Matthias Schweighöfer, ‘Army of Thieves’ is a romantic comedy heist film that serves as a prequel to Zack Snyder’s zombie film ‘Army of the Dead.’ The story is set in the early days of the zombie apocalypse when it has just broken out in Nevada. Meanwhile, in Europe, wealthy jewel thief Gwendoline (Nathalie Emmanuel) convinces safecracker extraordinaire Dieter (Schweighöfer) to be part of her elite team.

The targets of the team are three supposedly uncrackable safes designed by Munich locksmith Hans Wagner, located in Paris, France; Prague, Czech Republic; and St. Moritz, Switzerland. The heist takes Dieter, Gwendoline, and their team all over Europe, making ‘Army of Thieves’ an expansive film with a beautiful and diverse setting. If you are wondering whether the film was shot on location or elsewhere, we got you covered.

Army of Thieves Filming Locations

Schweighöfer and the rest of the cast and crew filmed ‘Army of Thieves’ in various locations across Europe, including Prague; Hallstatt, Austria; and Obersalzberg, Germany. Several other sites in the Czech Republic were also used to film scenes of the movie. Furthermore, some scenes were also presumably shot in Paris, as the French capital plays a vital role in the narrative. The production for ‘Army of Thieves’ concluded in December 2020. Let’s look at specific locations in detail.

Prague, Czech Republic

Prague, the capital city of the Central European country of the Czech Republic, served as the prominent filming spot for ‘Army of Thieves.’ Several famous landmarks of the city appear in the film, including the Vyšehrad Railway Bridge, located at Železniční most, 128 00 Praha 2, which connects Nusle Valley with Smíchov over the Vltava River. The renowned St. Vitus Cathedral, located at III. nádvoří 48/2, 119 01 Praha 1-Hradčany, is also featured in the Schweighöfer directorial.

With some post-production CGI modifications, the exterior of the Galerie Rudolfinum, located at Alšovo nábř. 12, 110 00 Staré Město, was reportedly transformed into the fictional NPIB building, where the Prague section of the heist takes place. Meanwhile, the Czech Savings Bank Expat Center Building, located at Rytířská 29, Praha 1, was used to depict the interior of the NPIB.

Other Czech Republic locations such as Mariánské lázně, Slapy, Hýskov, Stará Huť, Vinařice, Vrané nad Vltavou, and the Velká Amerika quarry were also utilized to film several scenes of the movie. Other films like ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’ and ‘Jojo Rabbit’ were also shot in the City of a Hundred Spires.

Hallstatt, Austria

The picturesque Austrian town of Hallstatt serves as an important filming location for ‘Army of Thieves.’ The water scenes in the movie were shot on and around Hallstätter See or Lake Hallstatt. Certain shots of the film also show the Hallstatt Lutheran Church, located at Landungspl., 101, 4830 Hallstatt.

Obersalzberg, Germany

Obersalzberg is a mountainside retreat located in the German state of Bavaria. Scenes involving the armored truck were shot in the popular resort town.

Paris, France

As mentioned above, Paris has a crucial role to play in the narrative. An established shot featuring the Eiffel Tower appears in the film. At least some sequences of the film were shot in the City of Lights. Some of the other projects filmed in Paris are ‘Inception,’ ‘Killing Eve,’ and ‘Inglourious Basterds.’

