Written and directed by Anthony Minghella and based on the eponymous 1997 novel by Charles Frazier, ‘Cold Mountain’ is an acclaimed 2003 historical epic drama movie. The story follows carpenter turned soldier W. P. Inman in his larger-than-life journey. After receiving painful wounds on the battlefield, he deserts the civil war during its final days to return home and reunite with his past lover.

Besides being a commendable period drama, the movie is a star-studded affair, with Jude Law, Nicole Kidman, Renée Zellweger, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Natalie Portman, and Jack White in the lead and supporting roles. Most of the cinematic story unfolds in the civil war backdrop of North Carolina, but you may wonder whether the movie was filmed in the actual location. Movies often create compelling mirages, and if you seek to revisit the areas where the movie was filmed, you may bank on us.

Cold Mountain Filming Locations

‘Cold Mountains’ was filmed predominantly in locations in and around Romania, with some sequences being captured in the US, especially in South Carolina and Virginia. Filming for the movie commenced on July 15, 2002, and was wrapped up by November 22 of the same year. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the film was shot!

Romania

The bulk of the sequences were filmed in locations in and around the picturesque eastern European country Romania. Creating period pieces is often a daunting enterprise, but the director and his team seemingly found greener pastures in the mountainous region.

Most of the interior sequences were filmed in a studio location in Bucharest, the country’s capital city. Castel Film Studios, the largest production company in Romania, located at Strada Emanoil Porumbaru 25A in Bucharest, lent its premises for capturing the sequences.

The mountain scenes depicted in the movie are breathtaking, and they add a degree of expanse to the narrative. All of these sequences were filmed in Transylvania, a region known for its timeless medieval towns and the legend of Count Dracula. The movie showcases the mountain range of the mysterious Carpathian Mountains surrounding Transylvania’s territory, which is touted as Europe’s last truly wild mountain range.

The team also visited Potigrafu, a sparsely populated village located in the Prahova County of Romania, east of Fânari. Moreover, some sequences were filmed in the scenic location of Reci, a commune in the Covasna County of Transylvania. Although the commune became part of Romania in 1920, most ethnic demography still comprises Székely Hungarians.

Charleston, South Carolina

Since the movie is set in the US, the crew had to film some sequences back at home. Although they did fine with the abundance of natural splendor in Romania, the region’s architecture could not possibly be passed off as a US backdrop. Some scenes were filmed in Charleston, a port city in South Carolina.

In a sequence in the film’s early moments, Inman (Jude Law) speaks to a blind man in the middle of a bustling town square. The sequence was filmed in the premises of College of Charleston, a liberal arts college located at 66 George Street in Charleston.

Other Locations in the US

Apart from South Carolina, the crew also filmed scenes in the states of Virginia and North Carolina. The titular mountain of the movie is an actual location situated in the Pisgah National Forest of North Carolina, and the crew filmed sequences in the same state.

Moreover, a significant amount of shoot was carried out in Virginia. An early face-off sequence was filmed outside Petersburg, a city in the Commonwealth of Virginia. In another scene, Veasey finds a giant saw in a river. The scene was presumably filmed at Belle Isle on the James River within the city of Richmond in the same state.

Moreover, a historical landmark was used in the movie as the exterior of a military hospital. The hospital exterior scenes were filmed at Carter’s Grove Plantation, a historic plantation complex located at 8797 Pocahontas Trail, in the Virginian city of Williamsburg.

