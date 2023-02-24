Where Was Die Hart: The Movie Filmed?

Directed by Eric Appel, Amazon Prime’s ‘Die Hart: The Movie’ is an action comedy movie that revolves around the fictionalized version of actor Kevin Hart, who dreams of becoming a successful and famous action movie star. So, in order to get closer to his dreams, he attends an action-hero school run by Ron Wilcox. The strict lessons from Ron in the school force Kevin to get familiar with all the intricacies related to the field and learn how he can become one of the most celebrated action stars in the industry and achieve his dreams.

The action-packed narrative is matched by the brilliant onscreen performances from some of the biggest names in the Hollywood industry, including Kevin Hart, John Travolta, Tyler Antonius, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Josh Hartnett. Moreover, the different locations featured in the backdrop of the action sequences are bound to spark questions in the viewers’ minds about the actual filming sites of ‘Die Hart: The Movie.’ If you are one such curious soul, allow us to put all your curiosities to bed!

Die Hart: The Movie Filming Locations

‘Die Hart: The Movie’ was filmed in Georgia, specifically in Atlanta. Since most of the movie is compiled from the scenes from the eponymous series, its principal photography took place at the same time as the show ‘Die Hart.’ Hence, shooting for the Kevin Hart starrer commenced in February 2020 under the working title ‘Action Scenes’ and wrapped up in March of the same year. Now, let’s not waste any time and take a look at all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Amazon Prime movie!

Atlanta, Georgia

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Die Hart: The Movie’ were lensed in and around Atlanta, the capital and most populous city of Georgia. From what we can gather, the production team seemingly traveled across the city to record different scenes, both interiors as well as exteriors, against suitable backdrops for the film. Moreover, it is a high possibility that they utilized the facilities of one of the film studios in and around the city to tape some key portions, mainly the action sequences.

Situated among the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in Fulton County, Atlanta consists of a unique landscape that includes lush greenery, rolling hills, and plenty of tree coverage. Also known as The Gate City, the city is home to numerous landmarks, monuments, and parks that are popular among millions of tourists. Some of them are the Georgia Aquarium, the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park, the Atlanta Cyclorama & Civil War Museum, the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, the Atlanta Botanical Garden, Piedmont Park, Centennial Olympic Park, and Chastain Memorial Park.

Apart from tourists, Atlanta is frequented by many filmmakers for shooting purposes as well. As a matter of fact, it has hosted the production of many film projects over the years. Besides ‘Die Hart: The Movie,’ its locales have been featured in ‘Baby Driver,’ ‘Furious 7,’ and ‘Cobra Kai.’

