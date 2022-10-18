Where Was Dracula Untold (2014) Filmed?

Directed by Gary Shore, ‘Dracula Untold’ is a fantasy horror film starring Luke Evans as Vlad the Impaler AKA Count Dracula who turns into a vampire to protect his family and kingdom against the Turkish monarch, Mehmed the Conqueror, played by Dominic Cooper. Set in 15th-century Transylvania, the story brings together Bram Stoker’s vampire mythology and the historical tale of Vlad the Impaler.

Since its premiere in 2014, the dark action-horror film has stunned audiences with the surreal landscapes that serve as the backdrop. The exotic locations enhanced by CGI elevate the overall gothic tone, and fans of the vampiric tale wonder where the film was shot. If you are one of them, don’t worry, as we’ve got you covered. Here are all the filming locations of ‘Dracula Untold!’

Dracula Untold Filming Locations

‘Dracula Untold’ was shot in various magnificent locations in Northern Ireland, which is a part of the United Kingdom. Although Belfast served as the filming base for the production team, the cast and crew filmed in several popular sites such as Giant’s Causeway, Tollymore Forest Park, Divis and the Black Mountain, and many more. The filming commenced on August 5, 2013, and continued for several weeks before concluding in November of the same year. Let us dive in deeper and find out about each location.

Belfast, Northern Ireland

Most of the shooting of director Gary Shore’s debut feature film took place in Belfast, the largest city and the capital of Northern Ireland. A major portion of the city is located in County Antrim which lies in the northeastern part of Northern Ireland. McArthur Hall at Methodist College doubled up as the interiors of the castle, while Wolfhill Quarry, Divis Mountain, and Black Mountain served as the filming sites for the battle sequences. As per reports, a portion of the shooting also took place at Leslie Hill, the majestic mid-18th-century house near Ballymoney, County Antrim.

However, the Giant’s Causeway and Divis are two of the most popular filming locations of the vampire-themed film. On one hand, the Giant’s Causeway stood in as the fictional Transylvanian mountain known as the Broken Tooth. Meanwhile, the Divis mountain, which is merely 6 miles away from the Belfast City Center, served as the arena in the battle scenes.

The Giant Causeway is a vast span of about 40,000 interlocked black basalt columns. As part of County Antrim’s sea coast, the location offers breathtaking beauty complemented by strong winds and massive waves. Speaking to RadioTimes, Director Gary Shore said that he wanted the Transylvanian mountain to appear highly fantastical and stand apart from any other mountain. So, he shot at this place for about a day.

Londonderry, Northern Ireland

Derry, also known as Londonderry, is the second-largest city in Northern Ireland. The Universal Pictures production team also shot a few scenes at the Roe Valley Country Park on August 5 and August 6, 2013. The park’s forested area and the river lent themselves to the greyish, gloomy backdrop that elevate Vlad’s transformation into a vampire. The Country Park and O’Cahan’s Rock are depicted as the forest stream and the base of Broken Tooth Mountain.

Newtownards, Northern Ireland

Newtownards, a town located a few miles east of Belfast in County Down, also served as one of the primary shooting sites. Here, sites such as Killynether Wood, Scrabo Country Park, and Mount Stewart were leveraged by the team for their desolated and ancient aesthetic. Since the film is set in the 15th century, the vast lands and grand castle-like structures fit perfectly with the movie’s tone and design. In fact, the gardens at the 19th-century house, Mount Stewart, doubled up as the grounds of Dracula’s castle.

Other Locations in Northern Ireland

The film was also shot at the famous Tollymore Forest Park. This venue is popularized by HBO’s popular show, Game of Thrones. Numerous scenes from the fantasy-drama show have been shot at this place. Gary Shore liked the vast expanse of forested area and the canopy of leaves and shot various scenes at this site. One of the most significant scenes is the one where we see the fight between the Janissaries and Vlad’s people.

Besides these locations, the film might have been shot at Ulster History Park, Titanic Studios, and various other facilities set up in different locations, such as Forthriver Business Parks, Britvic Building, Decco Building, Prince Regent Road, and Stiles Way.

