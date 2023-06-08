Where Was Flamin’ Hot Filmed?

Adapted from Richard Montañez’s memoirs titled ‘A Boy, a Burrito and a Cookie: From Janitor to Executive’ and ‘Flamin’ Hot: The Incredible True Story of One Man’s Rise from Janitor to Top Executive,’ ‘Flamin’ Hot’ is a biographical comedy-drama movie helmed by Eva Longoria. Jesse Garcia stars as Richard Montañez, a Frito Lay janitor who channels his Mexican American heritage to invent the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and cause a disruption in the food industry.

With some help from his wife Judy, Montañez manages to turn the snack into an iconic global pop culture phenomenon that leaves the consumers’ fingers with a bright red spice blend. Starring Jesse Garcia, Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert, Tony Shalhoub, Emilio Rivera, and Matt Walsh, the biopic unfolds in different settings, including the Frito Lay factory where Montañez works as a janitor and his house where he comes up with the spice blend along with his wife. So, if you are interested in knowing where ‘Flamin’ Hot’ was shot, we have got you covered!

Flamin’ Hot Filming Locations

‘Flamin’ Hot’ was filmed in New Mexico and Texas, especially in Albuquerque and Plano. According to reports, principal photography for the Jesse Garcia starrer commenced in May 2021 and wrapped up in August of the same year. Franklin Entertainment, the production company responsible for the movie, was informed of real-life Montañez’s incorrect claims by Frito Lay in April 2019, as there had been an internal investigation about his claims the previous year. However, the makers chose to continue with the original premise. Now, let’s not waste time and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that appear in the comedy-drama movie!

Albuquerque, New Mexico

A significant chunk of ‘Flamin’ Hot’ was lensed in and around Albuquerque, with the production team making the most of the city’s landscapes to sprinkle a touch of Mexico into the narrative. They reportedly traveled across Duke City and taped different scenes against suitable backdrops. In many exterior scenes, you are bound to notice one or the other landmarks or attractions.

For instance, Albuquerque is home to many popular tourist destinations, including the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science, Sandia Peak Ski Area, the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, Roosevelt Park, the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden, and Arroyo Del Oso Golf Course, some of which you might be able to notice in the backdrop of a few scenes.

One of the prominent reasons the filming unit might have chosen Albuquerque as one of the primary production locations for ‘Flamin’ Hot’ is that it is a hub for numerous production studios, such as Netflix Albuquerque Studios. Apart from the biographical movie, its locales have been featured in several films and TV projects. Some notable ones include ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,’ ‘Captain Fantastic,’ ‘The Founder,’ ‘Year One,’ ‘Due Date,’ ‘Breaking Bad,’ and ‘Better Call Saul.’

Plano, Texas

Situated in Texas’ Collin and Denton Counties, the city of Plano served as yet another important production location for ‘Flamin’ Hot.’ In real life, Richard Montañez rose through the ranks of Frito-Lay based in Plano, Texas. So, to shoot scenes reflecting those times in his life and keep them as authentic as possible, the production team reportedly utilized the locales of the same city. Over the years, Plano has hosted the production of many movies and shows, such as ‘A Killing in a Small Town,’ ‘Running the Bases,’ ‘Dallas: War of the Ewings,’ and ‘Divine Souls.’

Read More: Best Biopics on Netflix