Where Was Force of Nature (2020) Filmed?

The Michael Polish directorial, ‘Force of Nature,’ is a 2020 action thriller movie that revolves around an NYPD detective named Cardillo who, during a mission, accidentally kills his cop girlfriend. Still struggling from the tragedy and despite not knowing how to speak Spanish, he is sent to Puerto Rico. There, he meets with his new partner and sooner rather than later, a hurricane strikes the island, after which several houses are being evacuated.

When Cardillo and his new partner receive a call about a couple of old people who are not ready to evacuate their house, the police duo head to the apartment building via a market in order to make them understand the gravity of the hurricane. However, something much more threatening than the storm comes through the door — five armed men who have come to rob one of the old men’s safe. The action-packed film unfolds in San Juan, especially in Ray’s apartment and other interesting locations, making the viewers wonder where ‘Force of Nature’ was filmed. If you are one such curious soul, we have all the information you require about the same!

Force of Nature Filming Locations

‘Force of Nature’ was filmed in Puerto Rico, specifically in and around San Juan. As per reports, the production of the action film got underway in July 2019 and continued for about four weeks, before wrapping up in August of the same year. Now, without further ado, let’s dive right into all the specific locations where the action takes place!

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Almost the entirety of ‘Force of Nature’ was lensed in San Juan, the capital city of Puerto Rico, which is an unincorporated territory of the nation. In particular, the cities and suburbs of Bayamón and Guaynabo in San Juan are a couple of prominent filming sites. Moreover, one of the forty sub barrios of San Juan’s Santurce — Miramar — is yet another important location where the drama film was shot. As far as the scenes set in the building are concerned, they were reportedly mostly recorded in and around an actual residential building.

The reported budget for ‘Force of Nature’ was about $23 million, out of which $15 million was invested on-location, including Puerto Rican goods and services. Interestingly enough, the production crew of the film was 90 percent Puerto Rican, making it at least 300 local people on the team. In an early July 2019 interview with The Weekly Journal, the seasoned Puerto Rican producer Luillo Ruiz talked about how Puerto Rico served as the ideal filming site for the Mel Gibson starrer.

Ruiz explained, “We are capitalizing on the resources that Puerto Rico has to offer us in terms of infrastructure, tax incentives, equipment, the skills of our ‘staff’, the locations, and the people. There are a lot of film industry professionals on the island who are wonderful and who can create a complete world of action and adventure.”

The vast and versatile landscape of the capital city of Puerto Rico is in full display as several aerial and exterior shots of the city were captured for ‘Force of Nature.’ You are likely to notice several local buildings and landmarks in the backdrop of some pivotal sequences, including Roosevelt Tower, El Condado, La Milla de Oro, the Puerto Rico Museum of Art, the Pablo Casals Museum, the San Juan Book Museum, the Museum of the Americas, and the National Gallery. Besides ‘Force of Nature,’ San Juan has hosted the production of a number of film and TV projects, such as ‘Plane,’ ‘The Losers,’ ’22 Jump Street,’ ‘Executive Decision,’ and ‘Trauma Center.’

