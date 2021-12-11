Where Was GAC Family’s A Christmas Star Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

If you consider yourself a star-gazer, GAC Family’s festive-themed romance comedy movie ‘A Christmas Star’ is one you may want to add to your bucket list. Jessica Harmon served as the director, and the original screenplay is penned by Lorie Hope, Ross Mihalko, and Bob Sáenz. People looked at stars for directions in ancient times, and they still influence our lives in more ways than we can imagine. Madeline, an astronomer, is out looking for life beyond the planet. When she discovers a possible match, she takes the findings to her boss for allowance to travel to a sleepy forested village in New York.

With high-tech equipment and a film crew in her stride, Madeline hopes to capture a once-in-a-lifetime cosmic event. Meanwhile, she meets charming National Park Ranger Ryan Sparks and his daughter Celeste. The duo tries to chart the sky, while destiny charts a future for them. Most of the story unfolds in the hamlet and its surrounding jungle in Upstate New York, but you may seek to identify the locations where the movie was filmed. Also, who all star in this starry romance? Let us find out!

A Christmas Star Filming Locations

‘A Christmas Star’ was filmed presumably in Canada, especially in and around the province of British Columbia. Although the series is set in New York, and the production house, Brad Krevoy Television, is based in Los Angeles, they presumably filmed the movie in locations in British Columbia. For several reasons, the sparsely populated province has become a hotbed for cinematic productions. Firstly, the temperate weather ensures that there is less delay in projects.

Secondly, the province showcases towering cities side by side with mountainous terrains, coastal stretches, and tranquil villages, all of which make the region a highly fertile ground for film and television productions. There are state-of-the-art production facilities, skilled film crews, and small businesses that happily cater to various aspects of productions. Moreover, the provincial government features a profitable tax credit program to allure producers and filmmakers into the region and boost the economy. However, let us take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

Maple Ridge, British Columbia

Although the film’s story is supposed to be unfolding in a sleepy hamlet in the state of New York, the director and the scouting team found greener pastures up north. They seemingly filmed the majority of the sequences in Maple Ridge, a beautiful urban community located in the British Columbia province of Canada. Specifically, the city is situated in the northeastern corridor of the Greater Vancouver region. On one side of the city blows the Fraser River, while the Golden Ears, a group of mountain peaks stemming from the Garibaldi Ranges, provide the city with a picturesque backdrop.

A Christmas Star Cast: Who is in it?

The movie features several familiar television and screen personalities. Sara Canning takes up the role of Madeline Baggett, an ambitious and enterprising astronomer looking for her big break. You may have previously seen the actress on popular TV shows like ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ and medical drama ‘Remedy,’ and in movies such as ‘War for the Planet of the Apes.’

Against Madeline, Daniel Lissing wears the robe of Ryan Sparks, a widower Park Ranger and a caring father. Daniel’s previous cast credits include ‘Last Resort’ and family-oriented romance series ‘When Calls the Heart.’ Also taking up essential roles are Juliette Hawk in the part of Celeste Sparks, the bubbly daughter of Ryan, and Joanne Wilson in the skin of Gigi.

