Where Was GAF’s My Favorite Christmas Tree Filmed?

Directed by Jason Bourque, GAF’s ‘My Favorite Christmas Tree’ is a romantic drama film that follows a determined genealogy researcher named Kyla, who owns a business that deals with putting together family trees. Upon discovering fresh information about her mother’s extended family, her curiosity leads her to the beautiful little town of Conifer. There, she asks around and tries to piece together her ancestry.

Kyla’s search leads her to a generations-old Christmas tree farm where she hopes to find all the answers. The farm’s charming and stubborn owner Joel not only helps Kyla in her search but also helps her find love as they both fall for each other. The romantic narrative is complemented by the impressive performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Emma Johnson, Giles Panton, Marnie Mahannah, Roark Critchlow, and Jonathan Hawley Purvis. Moreover, the setting of the fictional town of Conifer against the backdrop of snow-filled roads and streets is bound to make you curious to know about the actual filming sites of the Christmas movie. In that case, allow us to fill you in on all the details!

My Favorite Christmas Tree Filming Locations

‘My Favorite Christmas Tree’ was filmed in its entirety in British Columbia, particularly in Kelowna. The principal photography for the romantic movie commenced in December 2021 under the working title ‘Family Christmas Tree’ and wrapped up within the same month. Thanks to the vast and diverse landscape of British Columbia, it works as a suitable filming site to stand in for several US cities, including fictitious ones. Now, let’s not waste any time and get a detailed account of all the specific locations where the GAF movie was shot!

Kelowna, British Columbia

All the pivotal sequences for ‘My Favorite Christmas Tree’ were lensed in and around Kelowna, a city in the southern interior of British Columbia. To be specific, the filming unit set up camp between Ellis Street and Pandosy Street in Downtown Kelowna, mainly on Lawrence Avenue. Christmas came early on these streets as several businesses were adorned with Christmas trees and decorations for the production of the movie. Moreover, the Castanet office served as one of the prominent filming sites as some key scenes were taped in and around the building.

Situated on Okanagan Lake in the Okanagan Valley, Kelowna consists of a number of tourist attractions, including Apple Bowl, Prospera Place, Kelowna Art Gallery, Big White Ski Resort, and Okanagan Wineries, to name a few. Furthermore, the city has hosted the production of various filming projects over the years. Some of them are ‘Dangerous,’ ‘Recon,’ ‘Fixing Up Christmas,’ ‘Fido,’ and ‘The Unseen.’

Read More: Where Was GAF’s A Royal Christmas on Ice Filmed? Who is in the Cast?