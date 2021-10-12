Where Was Going in Style (2017) Filmed?

Helmed by Zach Braff and loosely based on the 1979 movie of the same name, ‘Going in Style’ is a 2017 heist comedy movie that packs a veteran cast and a hilarious script full of goofball misadventures to woo the genre fans. The story follows lifelong buddies Willie, Joe, and Albert, whose aged lives come at a standstill when their employer bank abruptly cancels their pensions. To get even, they attempt a daring heist to reclaim their money.

The comedy is bountiful, and veteran A-listers Morgan Freeman, Alan Arkin, and Michael Caine steal the show. The critics panned the movie, but it garnered an overwhelming response from the fans. Most of the story unfolds in New York, but you may want to identify the locations where the movie was filmed. In that case, let us take you to the sites.

Going in Style Filming Locations

‘Going in Style’ was filmed in its entirety in the US, especially in New York. Principal photography commenced on August 3, 2015, and was wrapped up sometime after that. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed!

New York City, New York

The movie was filmed entirely in the Big Apple since this is where the story is also set. The carnival scenes were recorded at 90 Kent Avenue in the Brooklyn district of New York City. Willie, Joe, and Albert meet for lunch at Clinton Diner, an iconic eatery located at 56-26 Maspeth Avenue in the Maspeth suburbs of New York City. This is the same diner featured in Martin Scorsese’s classic ‘Goodfellas,’ but unfortunately, the historic venue was permanently closed after an incident of fire.

An opening shot was taken near the iconic Jacob Wrey Mould Fountain, located at 43 Park Row in the City Hall Park of New York. The crew also visited the New York County Supreme Court, the central legislative court of the county, located at 60 Centre Street in the Financial District of Manhattan. The Key Food Supermarkets, a supermarket located at 575 Grand Street in Brooklyn, stood in for the Value Town grocery store where the trio attempts their hilarious first robbery.

The wedding scenes were filmed in Marcy Casino in Delaware Park, a casino and eatery located at 199 Lincoln Parkway in the Buffalo region of New York. Filming was also carried out in Astoria, a neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York. The ending chase sequence of Lullwater Bridge was taken from Prospect Park, an urban park situated in the heart of Brooklyn, and at a stone’s throw from the landmark Brooklyn Museum.

You may presume that the Williamsburgh Savings Bank of the movie is fictional, but it may reside closer to reality than you may think. There was indeed a bank of that name until it got annexed to HSBC Bank. The interior scenes of the bank were filmed in Brooklyn’s landmark building of One Hansen Place, which was once the actual home of Williamsburgh Savings Bank.

