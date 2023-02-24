Where Was Hallmark’s A Nashville Legacy Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Roger M. Bobb, Hallmark’s ‘A Nashville Legacy’ is a musical romantic drama movie that follows Naima who moves to Nashville in order to learn about an undiscovered music group in detail and get to the bottom of its musical secrets. Soon, she crosses paths with Damian, and in almost no time, they strike a chord in each other’s hearts.

Apart from sharing love with each other, Naima and Damian also share their determined desire to make a name for themselves and leave a mark on the world. While the musical and romantic narrative captivates the audience from the beginning to the end, the use of different locations, including the recording studio, makes one curious about the actual filming sites of ‘A Nashville Legacy.’ If you are rowing the same boat of curiosity, let us fill you in on all the necessary details regarding the same!

A Nashville Legacy Filming Locations

‘A Nashville Legacy’ was filmed in its entirety in Alabama, specifically in Birmingham. According to reports, the principal photography for the romantic film commenced in early December 2022 under the working title ‘Naima in Nashville’ and wrapped up within the same month. Located in the Southeastern region of the nation, Alabama is the 30th largest state in the US in terms of area and has quite a versatile landscape, which makes it an ideal production location for many filmmakers. So, without further ado, let’s navigate through all the specific sites where Naima and Damian fall in love and follow their dreams!

Birmingham, Alabama

All the pivotal sequences for ‘A Nashville Legacy’ were lensed in Birmingham, the third most populous city in Alabama, after Huntsville and Montgomery. Reportedly, the production team set up camp at various sites across the city, including Linn Park at 20th Street North, to record some key portions against suitable backdrops. Moreover, they utilized the premise of a recording studio and a diner for the Hallmark movie, seemingly Renaissance Records Inc at 2020 11th Avenue South and Olivia’s Transit Café at 1701 Morris Avenue, respectively.

Furthermore, during the production schedule, the cast and crew members were spotted taping several important scenes for the film in Avondale and Southside, both in Birmingham. Situated in the north-central region of Alabama, in Jefferson County, Birmingham has a diverse economy that is driven by numerous sectors, including biotechnology, banking, steel, construction, engineering, beverages, and many more.

Also known as the Magic City, Birmingham is considered the cultural and entertainment capital of the state, and for good reason as it is home to many cultural landmarks and museums across the city. Some of the popular places of interest in Birmingham are the Alabama Theatre, the Carver Theatre, the Birmingham Public Library, the Birmingham Museum of Art, the Southern Museum of Flight, and the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame.

A Nashville Legacy Cast

Andrea Lewis and Pooch Hall feature as the two leading characters — Naima and Damian — in the Hallmark movie. The former might seem like a familiar face to some of you because of her starring roles in many other film projects over the years. She features in ‘Cadet Kelly,’ ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation,’ ‘Black Actress,’ and ‘The Black Beauty Effect.’ On the other hand, Pooch Hall is known for his roles in several film projects. You might recognize him from ‘The Game,’ ‘Ray Donovan,’ ‘Accidentally on Purpose,’ ‘Cherry,’ and ‘Ray Donovan: The Movie.’

Other cast members who play supporting yet pivotal roles in the romantic film are Stan Shaw (Franklin), Roz Ryan (Olivia), Ashley Forrestier (Bianca), Kevin Wayne (Tubby), Amanda Love (Young Olivia), Debra Lynn Rogers Welborn (Phyllis Berryhall), Maura Gale (Professor Dolar), and the legendary singer Ruben Studdard as himself. Furthermore, Cynethia McClendon (Young Millie), Matthew Montemaro (Clark Sullivan), Terry Allen (Young Franklin Berryhall), Derrick Goodman Jr. (Berryhall relative), and Bruce Cooper (Saloon patron), feature in the movie as well, while Lester Milligan, Marcel Johnson, and Aneesa Bone, feature as museum patrons.

Read More: Where Was Hallmark’s Sweeter Than Chocolate Filmed? Who is in the Cast?