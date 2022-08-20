Where Was Hallmark’s Groundswell Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Lee Friedlander, Hallmark’s ‘Groundswell’ is a romantic movie that revolves around Emma, a chef, who decides to dump her boyfriend and take a relaxing vacation. After traveling to Hawaii, she decides to take on some surfing lessons and ends up meeting Ben, an instructor who teaches her how to surf the waves. The time she spends on the beautiful island and with Ben helps her get ready to tackle her personal and professional troubles.

With its breathtaking backdrops and talented cast, the Hallmark film keeps the viewers captivated through a heartwarming story. The balance of drama, entertainment, and visual attractiveness has helped the movie gain several fans. We are sure many are curious to know where the film was lensed, given its beautiful scenes, and we have just the answers you need!

Groundswell Filming Locations

‘Groundswell’ was filmed primarily in O‘ahu, Hawaii. The principal photography of the movie began in the latter half of May 2022 and ended in June of the same year. Let’s explore the filming details of the film together.

O‘ahu, Hawaii

The island of O‘ahu in Hawaii provided backdrops for several scenes in ‘Groundswell.’ Given that the majority of the Hallmark movie is set in Hawaii, it stands to reason that the crew decided to lens the film here. Several waterside and surfing scenes were shot on Waikiki Beach, a part of the eponymous neighborhood in O‘ahu. As one of the only six beaches in the nearby area, Waikiki Beach sees a lot of footfall all year round as tourists enjoy the breathtaking views of the ocean. Interestingly enough, the beach is apparently largely man-made. Millions of cubic feet of sand have been added to the beach in and around Waikiki as a part of shoreline development and restoration processes. those interested in watching a glorious sunset in the ocean when visiting Waikiki can do so between mid-September to late March.

Honolulu, the capital of Hawaii, lies on the southeast corner of O‘ahu. Apart from being home to the state’s capital, O‘ahu is also known for several tourist attractions. The area does have a thriving surfing culture, as showcased in ‘Groundswell.’ Since 1983, the north shore of O‘ahu has been hosting a series of professional surfing events called Triple Crown of Surfing. Every year, participants take part in the competition during November and December. An individual winner for every event is decided based on their performance, after which an overall champion is also announced.

Given the picturesque backdrops in O‘ahu and the area’s vibrant culture, it is no wonder that the Hawaiian island is a favorite among filmmakers when it comes to producing their projects. Places like Waikiki Beach are often featured in movies that are set in Hawaii or other coastal regions. Just like the events seen in the Hallmark film, many other movies showcase characters making their own eye-opening journeys in Hawaii. Over the years, the island of O‘ahu has served as the production spot for many beloved movies like ‘Punch-Drunk Love’ and ‘Big Eyes.’

Groundswell Cast

Actress Lacey Chabert takes up the role of Emma in ‘Groundswell.’ This is far from her first appearance in a Hallmark film, as she has previously been a part of ‘The Wedding Veil Legacy’ and ‘Christmas at Castle Hart.’ Ektor Rivera plays the character of surf instructor Ben in the romance movie. You may recognize the actor from his previous works like ‘Sugar Plum Twist’ and ‘La última Gira.’ Other appearances include Darren Darnborough as Garrett Weston, Napoleon Tavale as Sebastian, Omar Bustamante as Franky, and Lundon Knighten as Chef Tracy.

