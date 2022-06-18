Where Was Hallmark’s Moriah’s Lighthouse Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Stefan Scaini, ‘Moriah’s Lighthouse’ is a romantic movie based on Serena B. Miller’s eponymous 2017 novel. The film follows Moriah, a woodworking artist in a small seaside town in France, where her family has lived for generations. Moriah dreams of restoring the local lighthouse, but her plans seem to be for nothing with the arrival of Ben, an American architect. Turns out that Ben has been hired by the actual owner of the lighthouse to redesign the place. However, Moriah soon realizes that not all may be lost.

All the actors do a phenomenal job in bringing the story to life. However, it may be the film’s visual side that truly attracts the audience, with picturesque seaside locations. It is easily understandable why Moriah loves her town so much, given its beauty and charm. Many cannot help but wonder just where the film was lensed to capture such breathtaking scenes. Well, here’s what we know about the same!

Moriah’s Lighthouse Filming Locations

Part of Hallmark’s ‘Summer Nights,’ ‘Moriah’s Lighthouse’ was filmed primarily in Brittany, France. The principal photography for the movie began on March 30, 2022, and lasted until April 15 of the same year. Let’s take a closer look at the specific places where the film was taped.

Brittany, France

Located on the west coast of France, the region of Brittany served as the filming location for Hallmark’s ‘Moriah’s Lighthouse.’ The movie is set in a seaside town in France. So the producers decided that the best route might be to film within the charming country. Castel Beau Site, a hotel at 137 Rue Saint-Guirec, Perros-Guirec, hosted the production of several scenes within the romantic film.

Another major shooting spot in the commune of Perros-Guirec was Ploumanac’h Lighthouse, AKA Mean Ruz Lighthouse. The location was used to record several scenes that required Moriah’s lighthouse as the backdrop. The building is made of pink granite and looks over the English Channel. The lighthouse is actually a replacement for the original structure that was destroyed during the Second World War by the German Troops. The lighthouse also offers a direct view of Château de Costaérès, a neo-medieval château on the island of Costaérès.

Rochefort-en-Terre, a commune in Brittany, also hosted the production of the movie. Most buildings within the region are medieval in style. The historic and charming atmosphere made Rochefort-en-Terre the perfect location to film scenes for the Hallmark movie. The commune is a designated Petite Cité de Caractère, an unofficial tourist label, for its authentic and diverse heritage. The château in the middle of the commune was home to American painter Alfred Klot, who started the restoration process. Presently, the premise houses the Naïa Museum, named after an early twentieth-century witch. The museum houses several unique pieces of art of different variety.

The region of Brittany is actually peninsular in nature, with the English Channel to the North, while the Bay of Biscay makes up its southern border. Brittany is rich in both geography and history. It got its name from the Britons who fled the English Isles due to Anglo-Saxon invaders in the Dark Ages. Hence the culture of Brittany is an amalgamation of British and French cultures. Other movies that have been produced in Brittany include ‘Rise’ and ‘The Vikings.’

Moriah’s Lighthouse Cast

Rachelle Lefevre takes up the role of Moriah, the movie’s leading lady. The actress is well known for her work in ‘Twilight‘ and ‘Big Wolf on Campus.’ Starring opposite her as the American architect Ben is Luke Macfarlane. You may have seen the actor in ‘Single All the Way‘ and ‘Christmas in My Heart.’ Actress Valeria Cavalli appears as Catherine, while Serge Dupire portrays Nicholas. ‘Moriah’s Lighthouse’ also includes Duncan Talhouet (Jacques), Caroline Marcos (Brigitte), Jerry Di Giacomo (Maurice), and Catherine Hubeau (Anastasia).

