Where Was Hallmark’s Ride Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Hallmark’s ‘Ride’ is a drama series that revolves around the multigenerational McMurray family. After an unforeseen and tragic incident, the family struggles to manage their ranch and keep their interpersonal relationships intact. They embark on a journey of self-discovery as they attend to all the skeletons in their closet to undo the threats that might fall upon their town.

The Chris Masi creation is a treat to the eyes with its picturesque choice of locations that embody the rawness and beauty of farmlands and pastures. After watching the show, you’ll crave a getaway from the concrete jungles because such is the appeal of ‘Ride.’ If you are interested in learning where the scenic show is filmed, we’ve got you covered.

Ride Filming Locations

The principal photography for ‘Ride’ takes place in Alberta, known for its mountains, prairies, forests, and lakes, which makes it an ideal choice to double for Colorado. Moreover, the government provides great tax incentives and rebates to filmmakers, which cuts down production costs. Titled the Texas of Canada, Alberta has an abundance of agricultural land and cattle.

It is also home to major tourist attractions such as Banff National Park, Jasper National Park, and the Calgary Stampede. The filming for the inaugural iteration commenced on August 4, 2022, specifically in Calgary, and wrapped up on November 24 of the same year. So, let’s take a closer look at the exact locations where ‘Ride’ is filmed.

Calgary, Alberta

The pivotal sequences of the show are lensed at Calgary, a city with vibrant art and culture. The Stampede City earned its name because it hosts the world-renowned rodeo and festival each year in July. Located at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, the place is thriving with natural beauty, sunny weather, and mild winters, which add to the country-like vibe of ‘Ride.’

The infrastructure for filmmaking is quite resourceful, with top-notch post-production facilities, sound stages, and equipment rental companies. Therefore, it is natural that the crew opted for the Rocky Mountain Film Studio at 7243 110 Avenue South East to record some segments in this massive production facility.

High River is a small town in Calgary where the creators reportedly captured some scenes. The picturesque town has several parks, outdoor recreational areas, heritage sites, and cultural events. It is known to serve as a filming site for ‘Heartland,’ which is another series about a multigenerational family living in the countryside on a farmhouse. It is speculated that the crew also set up camp around Eamon’s Garage in the town. The automobile repair place is a well-known landmark that is located at 64137 Highway 543 East.

It is likely that the team also films around the banks of the Bow River, with crystal clear water, situated near iconic landmarks like Peace Bridge and Calgary Zoo. It is a vital source of water for the locals and also a place of cultural significance that flows to the eastward parts of the city and joins the Oldman River. A few other famous movie sites in Calgary include Stephen Avenue, Heritage Park, The Bow Building, The Calgary Tower, McMahon Stadium, and Fish Creek Provincial Park. Some other drama series in which the city serves as a filming location include ‘Fargo,’ ‘Hell on Wheels,’ and ‘Tin Star.’

Ride Cast

Nancy Travis plays the matriarch of the family, Isabel McMurray, who keeps everyone together. The experienced actress is well-known for her portrayal of Rita Baker in ‘The Vanishing’ and Robin in ‘Greedy.’ The charming Beau Mirchoff essays the role of Cash McMurray in the family drama. You might recognize the talented actor from ‘I Am Number Four’ as Drew and ‘Scary Movie 4’ as Robbie. Tiera Skovbye can be seen as Missy McMurray, who’s young and lively. She also flaunts her acting skills in other popular series’ like ‘Dirty John,’ as a young Betty Broderick, and ‘Riverdale’ as Polly Cooper.

The series also features an excellent supporting cast that includes Tyler Jacob Moore as Gus Booker, Sara Garcia as Valeria Galindo, Jake Foy as Tuff McMurray, and Vasilios Filippakis as Julian Katsaros. Other important actors in ‘Ride’ are Greg Lawson as Hank Hickson, Isla Spencer as Sophie, Dylan Neal as Daniel Booker, James Gallanders as Kenny Bucknam, and Stuart Bentley as Hugo.

