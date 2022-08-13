Where Was Hallmark’s Romance in Style Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Michael Robison, ‘Romance in Style’ is a Hallmark fashion romance movie that follows a plus-size fashion designer named Ella. Through her work at a high-end fashion magazine, Ella aspires to make fashionable clothing for women who look like her. When Derek, also known as the Prince of Publishing, has to learn all he can about the magazine in order to take over from his father, he enlists the help of Ella. As the fashion designer teaches the publishing mogul about the ins and outs of the fashion industry and the things that are overlooked, the pair start developing a relationship that goes beyond platonic.

The movie has been lauded by viewers for representing women of all sizes and delivering the crucial message of body positivity. The cast was glad to have been a part of the project and gave their best to bring the characters to life. Many fans of the film have also commented upon the movie’s visual side, which helps captivate the audience. Naturally, people are curious to know just where the Hallmark romance was lensed, and we are here with the answers!

Romance in Style Filming Locations

Part of Hallmark’s ‘Fall Into Love’ lineup, ‘Romance in Style’ was filmed primarily in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The principal photography of the movie started in early June 2022. Let’s explore the movie’s filming location in a bit more detail.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg, the capital of Manitoba, hosted the production of Hallmark’s ‘Love in Style.’ Given the movie’s premise, the actors were thrilled to be able to contribute to the message that the film aims to present. “I am so thrilled to be part of this new conversation we are currently having about self-acceptance and the positive spreading of that message,” Jaicy Elliot (Ella) shared with People. “Hallmark is opening an important dialogue about female empowerment and breaking through the oh-so-thick ceiling of social misconceptions we have collectively built.” She concluded by expressing her gratitude for having the opportunity to bring the story to the viewers.

Other cast members also conveyed their happiness with the Hallmark romance. “When Hallmark Channel asked me if I wanted to be in a movie that is geared towards women who love fashion and embraces body-positivity, it was an easy yes,” Candice Huffine explained. Given the movie’s heavy emphasis on fashion, the filmmakers needed to make the clothing as attractive as possible. Apparently, over the course of 14 days of shooting, Quita Alfred, the film’s Wardrobe Designer, outfitted Jaicy in 21 different outfits to express Ella’s sense of fashion effectively.

Given the beauty and charm of Winnipeg, it is easy to understand why the movie was lensed in the area. Named after the eponymous lake near the city, Winnipeg is one of the most prominent cities in Canada. Known as Gateway to the West, Winnipeg has a long history as its location at the confluence of the Red and Assiniboine rivers made the area a crucial point of transportation and civilization. Over the years, Winnipeg has been used as a backdrop in several movies, including ‘The Ice Road‘ and ‘ Nobody.’

Romance in Style Cast

The talented Jaicy Elliot takes up the role of Ella in ‘Romance in Style.’ You may recognize the actress from her iconic character Dr. Taryn Helm in ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ Actor Benjamin Hollingsworth plays Derek in the Hallmark romance. He is well known for his portrayal of Dan Brady in ‘Virgin River.’ The fashion movie also features Candice Huffine, who appears as herself in the film. The stunning model has been a part of several high-end fashion events and is a huge advocate for body positivity within the industry.

The movie also stars Connie Manfredi as Katie, Jorja Cadence as Liza, Daylin Willis as Oscar, and Laura Soltis as Claudia. Paul Essiembre (Roger), Nadine Sanguyo (Jasmine), Sharon Crandall (Annie), and Alex PochGoldin (Max) are also a part of ‘Romance in Style.’ Other appearances include Jason Salamandyk as Umberto, Suzanne Maryse Pringle as Shirley, Dominic Buduhan as Eddie, and Robert Nahum as Harry.

Read More: Where Was Hallmark’s Big Sky River Filmed? Who is in the Cast?