Where Was Hallmark’s The Holiday Stocking Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Roger M. Bobb, Hallmark Mahogany’s ‘The Holiday Stocking’ is a romantic movie that follows a wealthy businesswoman Dani, and her distanced sister Marlow, who runs her late mother’s bakery. The two just lost their elder brother Robert, who, as a new angel, chooses to bestow his angelic wings by mending the breach between his sisters sparked by a succession of family tragedies. Much like a classic Christmas movie, there’s always a fascinating twist. Robert is not permitted to disclose who he is or his goal.

To reconcile with his sisters and persuade them to participate in one more round of their family’s long-forgotten Christmas ritual, Robert changes into the captivating stranger RJ, who has 12 days to reunite the sisters. The romantic movie gets the viewers hooked on the narrative that deals with numerous intriguing Christmas themes, including reuniting with family and upholding long-lost family traditions. In addition, what makes one wonder is the use of interesting visual backdrops throughout the movie. So, if you wish to find out where ‘The Holiday Stocking’ was lensed, let us fill you in on all the details!

The Holiday Stocking Filming Locations

‘The Holiday Stocking’ was filmed entirely in Utah, specifically in the Salt Lake City metropolitan area. The principal photography for the holiday romantic comedy film commenced on September 12, 2022, and wrapped up within the same month, September 30, 2022. Now, without much ado, let us take you through all the specific sites in the Christmas movie!

Salt Lake City Metropolitan Area, Utah

Many pivotal scenes in ‘The Holiday Stocking’ were shot in the Salt Lake City metropolitan area. To film numerous sequences against appropriate settings, the production team set up camp at several locations across the metropolitan region of Salt Lake City. The capital and largest city of Utah, Salt Lake City, also serves as the administrative center for Salt Lake County, which is the state’s most populous county.

One of the cast members, Tamala Jones, shared her filming experiences with her movie to KTLA News, saying, “It was the heat of the past summer in Utah. It was 100 degrees and smoldering hot, and we had these coats, and we had these coats and sweaters on, and we psyched ourselves out.” Salt Lake City, situated in the northeastern portion of the Salt Lake Valley, is renowned for having a cold, semi-arid environment with snowfall beginning in November and lasting until April.

Therefore, many tourists come to the city during these months primarily for skiing and other outdoor leisure activities. Due to all of the above characteristics of the city, filming of ‘The Holiday Stocking’ in the location stands justified. Several productions have used the location of Salt Lake City for filming. A few are ‘Falling For Christmas,’ ‘Haul Out the Holly,’ and ‘Christmas Under Wraps.’

The Holiday Stocking Cast

Tamala Jones portrays Marlow in ‘The Holiday Stocking.’ The actress is known for her work in ‘Holiday Rush‘ and ‘What Men Want.’ Nadine Ellis plays Dani in the Hallmark movie; you may recognize Nadine for her performances in ‘The Christmas Clapback’ and ‘Christmas for Sale.’ B J Britt essays the role of the angel R J. You may know him from his other productions such as ‘Christmas Dilemma’ and ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Other cast members include Alireza Mirmontarezi (Patron), Lonzo Liggins (Frank), Cheryl Vienna (Mrs Whitlock), Exie Booker (Stefon), Mary Fanning Driggs (Sarial), and Mykelti Williamson.

