Where Was Jackass 4.5 Filmed?

Cult comedy director Jeff Tremaine returned to his home turf with the reality action-comedy movie ‘Jackass 4.5.’ Featuring concepts by Jason’ Wee Man’ Acuña, Derrick Beckles, J. P. Blackmon, and a team of quirky geniuses, the home video movie chronicles pop culture icons from diverse backgrounds for some nonsensical, whole-hearted goof.

From Machine Gun Kelly to famed indie director Spike Jonze to writer-actor Eric Andre, the movie packs quite a cast ensemble, putting them through bizarre and absurd tasks. Like every other 0.5 venture in the franchise, the movie features cut footage from ‘Jackass Forever’ and interviews of cast and crew members. The erratic moments unfold in diverse locations, and you would want to know where the movie was filmed. In that case, we have your back.

Jackass 4.5 Filming Locations

‘Jackass 4.5’ was filmed in its entirety in the US, especially around locations in California. The opening sequence was filmed at the end of March 2021, while the creative team used footage from the shooting of ‘Jackass Forever.’ Dimitry Elyashkevich, an old collaborator of the ‘Jackass’ franchise, retained his role as the cinematographer. On the other hand, J. P. Blackmon, who was in the special effects team of ‘San Andreas,’ handled the production design. Donna Stack Cliver, the art director of ‘Jackass Forever,’ came on board as the art director.

Los Angeles, California

Most parts of the movie were filmed in and around Los Angeles, the sprawling west coast metropolis and the seat of the eponymous county. While filming ‘Jackass Forever,’ the cast and crew gathered enough insane footage and stunts to make two films. Therefore, maintaining the legacy of the early installments, the team moved ahead with the idea of making ‘Jackass 4.5.’ Especially as ‘Jackass Forever’ scored a fortune at the box offices, around $80 million, the behind-the-scenes sequel was a favored outcome.

As ‘Jackass Forever’ amply entertained audiences who headed to the theatres in numbers out of the confinement of the pandemic, the movie also deliberately left out several improbable and bizarre stunts, including an unseen action called Swingset Gauntlet. The cast and crew charted all of Los Angeles since the pandemic confined them. Some scenes were filmed on a ranch on the city’s outskirts, possibly in the Central Valley farmland. They perhaps went to the Paramount Pictures Studio, where ‘Jackass Forever’ segments were also filmed.

Located at 5515 Melrose Avenue in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, the iconic studio has catered to several blockbuster productions, from ‘Forrest Gump‘ to ‘Free Guy.’ Speaking to The Film Stage, Jeff Tremaine explained the filming process of the franchise: “You only shoot the punch line, you’re not telling the story. You’re just telling this random moment, you just want to create a chaotic moment.”

