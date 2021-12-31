Where Was Lifetime’s A Deadly Grudge Filmed? Is it a True Story?

Lifetime Movie Network is the one-stop destination for viewers to catch an array of movies, with different stories and characters. One such thrilling movie is ‘A Deadly Grudge,’ directed by Nigel Thomas. The story revolves around Lindsey, who gets to know that she has a half-sister named Sarah at her mother’s funeral. As Sarah slowly starts inserting herself into Lindsey and her family’s lives, the latter begins to get suspicious of her motives.

When it dawns upon Lindsey that Sarah might have possibly caused her mother’s death, she must find evidence to convince her father and fiancé before Sarah makes them her next targets. Thus begins a deadly game of cat and mouse where Lindsey races against time to protect her family from Sarah’s evil intentions. ‘A Deadly Grudge’ is a gripping thriller that keeps the viewers at the edge of their seats, set against a backdrop that surely adds suspense to the story. If you wonder about the exciting locations where this movie was filmed, we’ve got your back.

A Deadly Grudge Filming Locations

‘A Deadly Grudge’ was filmed in some regions of the Arkansas state, particularly in Little Rock. Principal photography for the movie was most likely done in mid-July 2021 and its production title was ‘A Sister’s Grudge.’ Also known as the Natural State, Arkansas is bordered by the Mississippi River and has a diverse landscape with abundant natural beauty. The gorgeous terrain includes sprawling wilderness and parks, mountains, hiking trails, limestone caves, rivers, and hot springs.

Such picturesque settings have made the state a favorite spot for many filmmakers to shoot their projects. Arkansas also has the benefit of an established network of production crew and actors and has given several prominent names to the industry. The movies ‘Mud,’ ‘Sling Blade,’ and ‘Walk the Line’ were filmed in the state as well. Now, let’s have a closer look at the filming sites of ‘A Deadly Grudge.’

Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, the capital city of Arkansas, was the primary filming location for ‘A Deadly Grudge.’ The production team filmed at the Promenade at Chenal, a modern outdoor shopping center with landscaped walkways. The city lies on the southern bank of the Arkansas River and is surrounded by serene mountains. Little Rock is home to the William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum, and also has several historical neighborhoods like the Quapaw Quarter.

Some of the most prestigious cultural institutions of the state like the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, Arkansas Repertory Theatre, Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, and the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, are situated in Little Rock. Furthermore, movies like ‘Gone with the Wind,’ ‘Mississippi Grind,’ and ‘Close Calls’ were filmed in the city.

A Deadly Grudge Cast

Annika Foster plays Lindsey, who is hit with the revelation that her father has another daughter while grieving her mother’s death. Aubrey Reynolds portrays Sarah, Lindsey’s half-sister who quickly shakes up the family dynamics with her ulterior motives. Foster has done notable work in the movies ‘Burning Little Lies,’ ‘Northwood Pie,’ and ‘The Twisted Nanny.’

Meanwhile, Reynolds has roles in the movies ‘Surrounded’ and ‘The Baker,’ along with the TV series ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ to her credit. ‘A Deadly Grudge’ also features Jonathan Stoddard as Lindsey’s fiancé Gavin, and Patrick M.J. Finerty as her father Jim. Furthermore, the cast includes Michelle Holland as a pivotal character.

Is A Deadly Grudge Based on a True Story?

No, ‘A Deadly Grudge’ is not based on a true story. The movie depicts the animosity between step-siblings, where one of them sets out to ruin the picture-perfect life of the other. Even though it is a work of fiction, it most likely draws from real crime stories where people have murdered or harmed their siblings due to jealousy or mental illness. The movie’s realistic and riveting narrative is all credited to writers Jenny Paul and Kaila Yoke, who have managed to create a highly believable element in the story.

Other movies that showcase fatal and dangerous sibling equations are the ‘Halloween‘ series and ‘Cruel Intentions.’ ‘A Deadly Grudge’ also explores the theme of a new person coming and destroying an otherwise ideal family for revenge. ‘A Daughter’s Deceit,’ which follows a young girl seeking revenge from a lawyer and her family, is another such interesting suspense thriller.

Hence, even though ‘A Deadly Grudge’ is not an actual story, it does engage the audience from beginning to end and is a fine addition to Lifetime’s expanding array of lifelike thrillers and mystery movies.

