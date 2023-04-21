Where Was Lifetime’s A View To Kill For Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Lifetime’s ‘A View To Kill For’ chronicles the story of Molly, who inherits her father’s mansion and relocates to an influential neighborhood along with her family. They try to fit in amongst the elites, to become a part of their exclusive circle. However, one night, an intruder breaks into their new home and carves out a warning message on their walls. Soon, Molly and her family sense a threat that drives them out of town. The thriller movie is helmed by Brittany Underwood, with dark and gritty visuals to keep the suspense alive. If you want to learn more about the movie’s filming sites which enhanced its aesthetics, we’ve got you covered.

A View To Kill For Filming Locations

The principal photography for the movie seemingly occurred around March 2023 in California. The west coast state is the hub of filmmaking and home to some of the best movie studios, production companies, and talent agencies. The place offers a diversity of locations, cultures, and creativity, which makes the entire process easier for the team. Moreover, the weather is great all year-round and nearly perfect for taping outdoor scenes. Here, the filmmakers also have the added benefit of tax incentives that cut down their production costs. In California, Los Angeles was supposedly the precise location of filming, much like most Lifetime movies. So, here’s all you need to know about the same.

Los Angeles, California

The crew lensed major portions of the film in Los Angeles, the birthplace of Hollywood. The city has multiple iconic locations, such as the Griffith Observatory, Hollywood Sign, and Walk of Fame. Moreover, it also has a well-established production infrastructure, including equipment rental companies, post-production facilities, and experienced crew members.

The City of Angels is home to some renowned filming sites like Beverly Hills, Malibu, Santa Monica Pier, and Venice Beach. ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ and ‘Bullet Train’ are two other thriller movies that were recorded in Los Angeles.

A View To Kill For Cast

The Lifetime movie features Tiffany Montgomery as Molly Nolan, who inherits her father’s wealth. The actress is also known for her portrayal of Marina in ‘She Inherited Danger’ and Sarah Bragg in ‘Prisoner of Love.’ Libby Blake essays the charter of Justine Spencer in the thrilling flick. You might know her from ‘Monarch’ as Marybeth Oldenburg and ‘Doom Patrol’ as Ginger.

The movie ensembles a cast of other talented actors like Brittany Goodwin as Rebecca Jones, Kylie Delre as Darla Weaver, Samuel Whitten as Charlie Nolan, Julia Reilly as Natasha, and Bryson JonSteele as Finn Nolan. Other supporting cast members are Joe Komara as Warren, Courtney Lana as Theresa Diaz, Lynne Marie Triebold as Grace, Demi Lehman as Heather Nolan, and Nathan Lee as Paul Weaver.

