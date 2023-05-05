Where Was Lifetime’s Abducted on Prom Night Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Lifetime’s ‘Abducted on Prom Night’ (originally titled ‘Kidnapped on Prom Night’) is a thriller drama movie that follows a recently-divorced mother named Shawna McCann who decides to go against her better judgment. She permits her troubled teen daughter Kimber to attend prom, which soon turns out to be something she would regret heavily. What was supposed to be a memorable and fun night turns out to be unforgettable, but for the wrong reasons, as Kimber and her friends are taken hostage by their limousine driver.

As the story progresses, we learn that the limousine driver’s sinister connection to Kimber’s family drives him to initiate this twisted cat-and-mouse game. The Lifetime movie consists of some fast-changing visuals with the limo driver going around the terrains of the city, which keeps the story pacy and gripping. So, if you are interested in knowing where ‘Abducted on Prom Night’ was shot, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

Abducted on Prom Night Filming Locations

‘Abducted on Prom Night’ was filmed entirely in Ontario, particularly in Ottawa. As per reports, the principal photography for the drama movie commenced in October 2022 and wrapped up after a couple of weeks by the end of the same month. Now, let’s not waste time and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that appear in the Lifetime thriller!

Ottawa, Ontario

Also known as O-town, Ottawa and its surrounding areas served as the primary production locations for ‘Abducted on Prom Night.’ From the looks of it, the director and his team traveled across the national capital to lens different scenes against suitable backdrops, including in and around Rockcliffe Park and the Rockeries on Rockcliffe Driveway in Ottawa. Besides, the interior portions involving the characters’ residences were seemingly taped on location inside actual properties or on a sound stage of one of the film studios in Ottawa.

Moreover, the exterior sequences were possibly recorded on various streets and neighborhoods of the city while the cameras followed the limousine driver driving the teenage girls around the city. So, it is highly likely that many viewers might notice several local landmarks and other attractions in the backdrop of the exterior shots. Some notable ones are the Château Laurier, Confederation Square, Laurier House, the Ottawa Little Theatre, the Great Canadian Theatre Company, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, the Canada Science and Technology Museum, the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, and the Canadian War Museum.

Given Ottawa’s vast and versatile landscape, many filmmakers use its terrains for shooting. Apart from ‘Abducted on Prom Night,’ the city has hosted the production of numerous film projects. So, its locales have been featured in ‘Bandit,’ ‘The Sum of All Fears,’ ‘The Blackcoat’s Daughter,’ ‘House of Chains,’ and ‘Stranger at the Door.’

Abducted on Prom Night Cast

Zoë Belkin essays the role of Kimber McCann in ‘Abducted on Prom Night.’ Many of you might recognize the actress from the TV series ‘The Latest Buzz,’ in which she portrays the reporter Rebecca Harper. Besides that, she has done notable work in various movies and TV shows, including ‘The Story of Luke,’ ‘Carrie,’ ‘Perfect Sisters,’ ‘Secrets at the Inn,’ and ‘Ice Road Killer.’ On the other hand, Micah Sanders-Silva plays the part of Austin.

The up-and-coming actor has only been featured in the short movie ‘Faces of the Future,’ which is why many of you don’t find his face familiar. Other cast members who play supporting yet pivotal roles in the Lifetime thriller are Karen Cliche (Shawna McCann), Melissa Bray (Everleigh Matzek), Scott Gibson, Berkley Silverman (Joan), Jamie Champagne (Luke), Tomas Chovanec (Detective Gosselin), and Grey Reich (Linda).

Read More: Where Was Lifetime’s Chaos on the Farm Filmed? Who is in the Cast?