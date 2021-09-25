Where Was Lifetime’s Deadly Debutante Filmed? Is it a True Story?

‘Deadly Debutante’ (subtitled ‘A Night to Die For’) is a made-for-television thriller movie directed by Lindsay Hartley. The Lifetime channel movie revolves around the prestigious Debutante pageant, which a popular and rich girl from a private school hopes to win. However, things take a drastic turn after a first-time contestant also enters the competition.

If the fascinating premise piques your interest and you wish to learn more information about it, such as the filming locations, inspirations, and cast, you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know about the movie!

Deadly Debutante Filming Locations

Principal photography on ‘Deadly Debutante’ commenced towards the end of March 2021 and was wrapped up by the end of the following month. Filming of the movie took place mainly on location in Oklahoma City. Let’s take a detailed look at the specific filming sites!

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

The movie was almost exclusively shot in Oklahoma City, the capital of its namesake state. The scenes of the Debutante pageant were filmed at the Gaillardia Country Club located at 5300 Gaillardia Boulevard in Oklahoma City. The property was established in the mid-1990s by Edward L. Gaylord.

It includes an Old World-style clubhouse and a golf course spread over more than 250 acres. The Gaillardia Country Club’s community also houses residential homes across an area of 240 acres and 66 acres of commercial establishments on its property.

The elite school seen in the film is Mount St. Mary Catholic High School, a Roman Catholic private high school situated at 2801 South Shartel Avenue in Oklahoma City. It was established in 1903 by the Sisters of Mercy. Some scenes were also shot on location in and around the city.

Oklahoma City is known for its cowboy culture and southern countryside vibes. It is also a popular tourist spot, and local attractions include SkyDance Pedestrian Bridge, Gold Star Memorial Building, Paycom Center, and Oklahoma City National Memorial.

Is Deadly Debutante Based on a True Story?

No, ‘Deadly Debutante’ is not based on a true story. The movie is based on an original concept from writer Mark Valenti. While Lifetime produces various films based on true stories, viewers should be glad to learn that the story of two girls’ fight for a pageant crown taking a deadly turn isn’t based on real events.

The movie brings a new take on the classic female rivalry trope seen commonly in teen dramas. It adds its own fresh spin to the idea by setting the story into the competitive world of beauty pageants. The plot thread of the new girl getting picked upon by the elite students can also be seen in movies such as ‘Mean Girls.’ The film bears some resemblance to ‘I, Tonya,’ which uncovers the rivalry between two figure skaters. The elite private school setting might also remind viewers of the hit drama ‘Gossip Girl.’

Ultimately, ‘Deadly Debutante’ is a fictional story that explores the age-old trope of female rivalries against the fresh backdrop of beauty pageants. It also features elements of suspense and mystery as a means to examine how far a person would go to achieve their desires. The end result is a piece of carefree entertainment with an engaging narrative.

Deadly Debutante Cast: Who is in it?

‘Deadly Debutante’ stars Angelina Boris as Anna Phillips, a popular girl from a wealthy family who is the favorite to win the upcoming Debutante pageant. Joining her is Natalia De Mendoza as Sophia Martinez, the new girl whose entry into the competition threatens Anna’s chances of winning. The film marks Boris and De Mendoza’s first major acting roles.

Angela Baumgardner essays the role of Blair Dennison. You might remember the actress as Jennifer George from Lifetime’s ‘Sorority Sister Killer.’ Ryan Francis (Frank Wilson), Revell Carpenter (Mia), Michael Wagemann (Howard Phillips), Hayley Keown (Kristen), Christina Simone Patterson (Nicole), and Leah N.H. Philpott (Diana) all appear in pivotal roles.

