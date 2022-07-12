Where Was Lifetime’s Five Guys a Week Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Based on the eponymous UK series, Lifetime’s ‘Five Guys a Week’ is a reality dating show that involves single and adventurous women who invite five eligible bachelors to stay with them under the same roof for a week. While looking for “The One,” the women must pay attention to the behavior of all the bachelors as they share cramped quarters and a bathroom, and divide housework between them.

With over 20 cameras strategically placed all over the apartment, the viewers get a front-row seat over the week as they capture all the drama, laughter, twists and turns, and most importantly, romance. The leading lady has the option to rely on her friends and family for advice and support to eliminate one man at a time, but ultimately it is she who must make the choice for herself. Being a totally immersive social experiment, the dating show tends to keep the audience hooked through each episode. At the same time, you are likely to be curious about the location of the apartments that appear in the reality show. Well, allow us to fill you in on all the details and put your curiosities to bed!

Five Guys a Week Filming Locations

Lifetime’s ‘Five Guys a Week’ is lensed in the state of New York, specifically in the New York metropolitan area. The principal photography for the dating show’s inaugural season seemingly commenced in April 2022 and wrapped up in May of the same year. The production team was reportedly looking for singles in New York to feature in the first season of the dating series. Officially known as the State of New York, it is located in the Northeastern United States. New York is known for its vast and diverse geography. Now, let’s navigate all the specific locations showcased in Lifetime’s reality series!

New York Metropolitan Area, New York

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Five Guys a Week’ are taped in the New York metropolitan area, the largest metropolitan area in the world by urban landmass. The cast and crew of the dating game show seemingly utilized an actual apartment in the area or created a house in a soundstage of one of the studios. The center of the area is New York City, and it is where most of the drama in the series seemingly unfolds.

Also referred to as the Tri-State area, the New York metropolitan area is considered one of the most important economic regions in the nation as it is the center of several industries, such as publishing, international trade, tourism, entertainment, fashion, finance, law, manufacturing, and real estate, to name a few.

Located in the center of the New York metropolitan area is New York City, as mentioned above, which is known to be the most populous city in the United States. The city is so iconic that even some districts are considered major landmarks, along with several monuments. Some of them are Times Square, the Empire State Building, Woolworth Building, the Statue of Liberty, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and Central Park. In addition, NYC has served as a prominent production location for different kinds of filming projects, such as ‘The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones,’ ‘The Departed,’ ‘Léon: The Professional,’ ‘The Sinner,’ ‘Homeland.’

Five Guys a Week Cast

Lifetime’s ‘Five Guys a Week’ features several different single women, hoping to find love within a week. Nicole Fields Chavez, a single mother and an entrepreneur, and Mercy, a social worker and a self-published author, are a couple of women that look for love in the show. Moreover, a model and actor named Vinnetta Scrivo, Jackie Watkins, and a matchmaker single mother named Jill, also feature in the dating series.

