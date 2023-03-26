Where Was Lifetime’s Home Not Alone Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Lifetime’s ‘Home, Not Alone’ is a mystery thriller film directed by Amy Barrett. It revolves around the lives of a mother-daughter duo, Sara, and her 18-year-old girl Jordyn. They move into their dream home, situated in a posh neighborhood, oblivious to the madness that’s about to unfold. Soon, they experience uncanny occurrences and events around their house. However, the two are still unaware of the real threat that lurks closer than they are led to believe.

If you were on your toes throughout the movie, the dark, gritty, and suspenseful locations kept the eerie vibe intact throughout its runtime. So, if you’re curious to know about the filming sites of this terrifying yet brilliant cinematic piece, we’ve got you covered.

Home, Not Alone Filming Locations

The movie’s principal photography took place in California, specifically Los Angeles. The beautiful weather, refined infrastructure, tax incentives, and a large talent pool are some components that make the Golden State stand out to filmmakers. A few prominent locations that appear in movies include Palm Springs, Lake Tahoe, Napa Valley, and San Francisco Bay Area. Tourists often visit The Land of Milk and Honey to experience its rich wine, scenic national parks, enchanting beaches, and scrumptious food. The shooting of ‘Home, Not Alone’ (previously titled ‘Walls of Mystery’) commenced on December 1, 2022, and went on for 12 days until December 12, 2022. So, let’s take a look at the thrilling movie’s exact filming location.

Los Angeles, California

As per reports, the pivotal sequences of the movie are filmed in the most populous and vibrant city of California, i.e., Los Angeles. The city is home to Hollywood, where multiple actors, directors, and celebrities reside. The diverse and picturesque landscape, along with the availability of high-end production studios and equipment, checks all boxes for being the ideal filming site.

Movie aficionados must explore landmarks such as the Hollywood Sign, the Walk of Fame, the Griffith Observatory, and the Santa Monica Pier if they ever tour The City of Angels. Some preferred filming sites in the city include Hollywood Boulevard, Beverly Hills, Venice Beach, and Downtown Los Angeles.

‘Heat,’ ‘The Silence of the Lambs,’ and ‘Collateral’ are some movies that were recorded in the stunning city.

Home, Not Alone Cast

Andrea Bogart essays the role of Sara in the bone-chilling movie. You may recognize the brilliant actress from ‘Cheer Camp Killer’ as Beth and ‘The Killer Next Door’ as Julie. Adam Huss portrays the character of Colin. He can also be seen in ‘Along Came Wanda’ as Kari and ‘Insight’ as Mason. The Lifetime film also features Maya Jenson as Jordyn, who’s Sara’s daughter. The young actress fulfills the role of Kylie in ‘Low Lifes.’

Other talented cast members include Luke Meissner as Noah, Alicia S Mason as Lucy, and Jamie Bernadette as Kendall. Austen Jaye as Detective Bryant and Elijah Mahar as Frank also make an appearance in the movie.

Read More: Most Underrated Thriller Movies of All Time