Where Was Lifetime’s Keyshia Cole: This is My Story Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Keyshia Cole stars as herself in her Lifetime biopic, ‘Keyshia Cole: This is My Story,’ which is helmed by D’Angela Proctor and Manu Boyer. The narrative chronicles the life of Keyshia as we get a glimpse into her early days while she develops and hones her musical talents and her rise to fame as she becomes a multi-platinum-selling recording artist. Apart from the professional front, the movie also highlights the major personal events in Keyshia’s life, including her complicated yet heartwarming relationship with her mother Frankie Lons.

As Keyshia begins to rise to the heights of stardom, she reunites with her two sisters while trying her best to keep her biological mother in rehab. The biographical drama movie is more than just an ordinary biopic as it deals with childhood trauma, the complex nature of love, tragedy, and more. Apart from that, the interesting and ever so changing locations also play a key role in keeping the viewers hooked. Well, if you are interested in knowing where ‘Keyshia Cole: This is My Story’ was shot, we have got you covered!

Keyshia Cole: This is My Story Filming Locations

‘Keyshia Cole: This is My Story’ was filmed in Georgia, especially in and around Atlanta. Principal photography for the biographical film reportedly commenced in December 2022 and wrapped up in January 2023. So, without much ado, let us take a look at all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Lifetime film!

Atlanta, Georgia

Even though a majority of the film is set in Oakland, where Keyshia Cole grew up, all the pivotal sequences for ‘Keyshia Cole: This is My Story’ were lensed in Atlanta, the capital city of Georgia. Considering the city is a massive production hub, it is not surprising that it was chosen as the shooting site for the Lifetime movie. Be it the exterior portions or the interior ones, the filming unit made sure to shoot every single scene against a suitable backdrop in order to portray the location where the story is set to seem authentic.

The production team made the most of the unique topography of Atlanta, including the lush greenery and rolling hills as well as the modern cityscape, to make it stand in for different sites throughout the movie. Furthermore, apart from ‘Keyshia Cole: This is My Story,’ Atlanta has served as a filming site in numerous movies, such as ‘Forever My Girl,’ ‘Pitch Perfect 3,’ ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ and ‘All Eyez on Me.’

Los Angeles, California

In ‘Keyshia Cole: This is My Story,’ viewers get a glimpse of the glamorous city of Los Angeles through a number of aerial shots. For instance, the Hollywood Sign along with various iconic buildings and destinations tend to feature in several exterior scenes of the movie. Some of them might be the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, the Venice Canal Historic District, the Theme Building, the Bradbury Building, the U.S. Bank Tower, and the Wilshire Grand Center.

Keyshia Cole: This is My Story Cast

Making her acting debut, the multiple Grammy award nominee Keyshia Cole plays herself in the Lifetime biopic. Given her repertoire as a singer and composer, many are likely to find her face as well as voice familiar. After all, she is known for singing numerous scores for different movies over the years, including ‘Mission: Impossible III,’ ‘Step Up,’ ‘Coach Carter,’ and ‘The Other Woman.’ On the other hand, Debbie Morgan essays the important role of Keyshia’s mother in the drama movie. Over the course of her long acting career, Morgan has showcased her prowess in many projects, such as ‘Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding,’ ‘Rent-an-Elf,’ ‘A Royal Family Holiday,’ ‘Our Kind of People,’ and ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’

Other cast members who play supporting yet pivotal roles in the film are Cindi Davis (Neffe), Brittney Level (Elite), Joseph C. Phillips (Leon), Tonia Jackson (Yvonne Coles), Aspen Kennedy (Boobie), Alfred E. Rutherford (Manny Halley), and Andrew Dicostanzo (Young Nuttso). Furthermore, Douglas Dickerman (Ron Fair), Erin Elizabeth Feest (EMT), David Dunston (personal bodyguard), Travis L. King Jr. (Drummer), and Jhaneal Kelli Hector (client) feature in the Lifetime movie as well.

