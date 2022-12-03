Where Was Lifetime’s Merry Textmas Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Alba Gil, Lifetime’s ‘Merry Textmas’ is a fun-filled romantic comedy movie that follows Gaby Diaz, an app developer in Austin, Texas. Since she is the only unmarried youngster in her large, traditional family, they leave no stone unturned to coax her into tying the knot. Every year, the entire Diaz clan meets for the holidays at their Abuela’s house in Oaxaca, Mexico, and this year is no different. However, things turn interesting when Gaby accidentally adds her graphic designer friend Alex to the family’s group chat.

Seeing this as the perfect opportunity to play matchmakers, the Diaz clan secretly invites Alex to spend Christmas with them. While Gaby is pleasantly surprised when he arrives in Oaxaca, they participate in the town’s renowned 12 Challenges of Christmas, bringing them closer to each other. The Christmas movie delights the viewers with its family-centric narrative and festive theme, and the vibrant Mexican locales make one wonder if it was shot on location. If you’re curious about the same, let’s find out together!

Merry Textmas Filming Locations

‘Merry Textmas’ was filmed entirely in Mexico, specifically in Oaxaca state. Principal photography for the Lifetime movie commenced in July 2021 and seemingly wrapped up around 23 days later on August 2, 2021. By choosing to shoot the project on location in Mexico, the makers added an authentic touch to the movie.

Mexico has a gorgeous landscape comprising snow-clad mountains, deserts, rivers, lakes, quaint villages, and urban areas, making it an ideal production location for shooting movies and TV shows. Now, let’s follow the Diaz family to their Abuela’s home and look at all the sites that appear in the rom-com.

Oaxaca City, Mexico

‘Merry Textmas’ was mainly lensed in and around Oaxaca City, the capital and largest city of the eponymous state. The cast and crew likely traveled across the city to tape scenes against suitable backdrops. This includes Oaxaca de mis Amores, a bar at C. de Manuel García Vigil, Ruta Independencia. Locally known as Oaxaca de Juárez, the city is located in the Centro District in the Central Valleys region. It is also surrounded by picturesque hills and extends to the Atoyac River.

In a December 2022 interview, actors Ariana Ron Pedrique and Rodrigo Massa spoke about their experiences filming in Oaxaca City. Massa said, “Oh, it was so special! Oaxaca’s architecture, food, streets, and of course, its beautiful people welcomed us with open arms adding veracity and soul to the film. I truly believe the film wouldn’t have been the same without it.” Pedrique, too, shared her excitement about shooting in the city.

“It added so many different colors and flavors to Christmas! Having lived in Mexico for so many years, it was very emotional for me to go back and see our set fully decorated with papel picado, alebrijes hanging from our Christmas trees, and the smell of ponche navideño… if there is a place where you can fully experience Mexican traditions, that’s Oaxaca. Lifetime couldn’t have chosen a better city to film Merry Textmas,'” the actress added.

Oaxaca City is famous for its archaeological sites, with tourism being the primary contributor to its economy. Some of the notable places of interest are the Plaza de la Constitución and its surrounding arcades, Alameda de León, Andador Macedonio Alcalá, the Oaxaca Cathedral, and the Church and Convent of Santo Domingo de Guzmán.

Moreover, Monte Albán, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, lies close to the city. Oaxaca City is considered Mexico’s culinary capital and is known for its traditional sauces (known as “moles”), chocolates, and street foods.

Merry Textmas Cast

Ariana Ron Pedrique essays Gaby in the Lifetime movie. The actress is a known face in the Mexican film industry and has given notable performances in TV series like ‘Rosario Tijeras,’ ‘José José: El príncipe de la canción,’ ‘Secretos de familia,’ and ‘UEPA: Un Escenario Para Amar.’ In addition, she received a lot of acclaim for her American debut movie, ‘Ayar.’

On the other hand, Rodrigo Massa plays Alex in ‘Merry Textmas.’ Massa is best known for his work in TV shows such as ‘El Dragón: Return of a Warrior,’ ‘Like, la leyenda,’ and ‘La Piloto,’ as well as the movie ‘Destination Wedding.’ Apart from the two lead actors, Luisa Muriel portrays Gaby’s Abuela in the rom-com.

