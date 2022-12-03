Where Was Lifetime’s A New Orleans Noel Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Co-written and directed by Angela Tucker, Lifetime’s ‘A New Orleans Noel’ (originally titled ‘Christmas In The Quarter’), a part of Lifetime’s ‘It’s A Wonderful Lifetime’ lineup,’ is a romantic drama film that follows Grace Hill and Anthony Brown, both of whom get hired to work on the renovation of Loretta Brown’s home. Interestingly enough, the pair share a history as they went to the same college but they followed their own paths after graduating.

Now, Grace and Anthony must put their differences aside and work together on the same project during the holiday season. As Christmas approaches, Anthony and his family find out that Grace will be celebrating the festival all alone. So, they invite her over to join them and be a part of their celebrations. While Grace learns the importance of family, Anthony becomes more accepting of the magic of Christmas. Just when things are going great with Anthony, she receives an attractive job offer away from the city, and now, she must make a tough choice. The dramatic yet heartwarming narrative keeps the viewers invested in the movie, but the use of different locations makes one wonder where it was actually shot. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

A New Orleans Noel Filming Locations

‘A New Orleans Noel’ was filmed in Mississippi and Louisiana, specifically in Natchez and New Orleans. As per reports, the principal photography for the Christmas movie commenced in December 2021 and wrapped up within the same month. Although the story is set in New Orleans, as the name suggests, most of the shooting took place in Mississippi. So, let’s get a detailed account of all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Lifetime film!

Natchez, Mississippi

A majority of ‘A New Orleans Noel’ was lensed in and around Natchez, the county seat and only city in Mississippi’s Adams County. Serving as the primary production location for the film, the city’s downtown is where most of the shooting occurred as a number of Natchez citizens and businesses took part in the filming, either by providing locations or their services. Situated on the Mississippi River, Natchez is the 25th largest city in Mississippi.

New Orleans, Louisiana

Additional portions of ‘A New Orleans Noel,’ supposedly exterior scenes, were taped in New Orleans, the most populous city in Louisiana. Situated in the state’s southeastern region, the city is known for its unique dialects, distinctive music, different annual festivals, and Creole cuisine. Over the years, New Orleans has hosted the production of a number of filming projects. Apart from ‘A New Orleans Noel,’ you can spot the city’s locales in ‘Lolita,’ ‘Five Feet Apart,’ ‘Last Holiday,’ and ‘The Best of Me.’

A New Orleans Noel Cast

Keshia Knight Pulliam portrays Grace Hill in the Lifetime movie. She has been featured in several movies and TV shows over the course of her acting career, which is why she might seem a familiar face to some of you. She features in ‘Death Toll,’ ‘My Brother’s Keeper,’ ‘Redeemed,’ ‘The Cosby Show,’ and ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne.’ Moreover, she stars in a number of Lifetime films, including ‘Jingle Belle,’ ‘The Christmas Aunt,’ and ‘Tempted by Danger.’

On the other hand, Brad James essays the role of Anthony Brown. You might recognize him from other film projects he has worked on throughout his career. He is known for his roles in ‘Tyler Perry’s For Better Or Worse,’ ‘The Choice,’ ‘Parental Guidance,’ ‘Comeback Dad,’ ‘Devious Maids,’ ‘Hart of Dixie,’ and ‘NCIS: New Orleans.’

Other cast members who play pivotal roles in the romantic movie are Patti LaBelle (Loretta Brown), Tim Reid (Marcel), Camille Robinson (Charlyne), Donna Duplantier (Tina), Talisa Friedman (Alexis), Kaylee Nicole Johnson (Jordan Brown), and Drez Ryan (Christopher). Furthermore, Kamille McCuin portrays the choral teacher while Lothair Eaton plays the role of the bandleader.

