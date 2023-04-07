Where Was Lifetime’s Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Lifetime’s ‘Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story’ centers on Bertie, a known face on reality television and a prideful matriarch. However, a threat looms over her legacy when her family secrets begin to spill. To save her image, she reforms her relationship with her son Gabe and granddaughter Ella. Bertie slowly attempts to undo the behavior, which costs her the relationship with her late college dropout daughter.

The drama film is directed by Troy Scott and explores the complexities of Bertie’s familial ties and her ego. The elegant and gloomy choice of filming locations truly highlights the dynamics between the members. If you are eager to learn more about the shooting sites, here’s all you need to know.

Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story Filming Locations

The principal photography of ‘Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins’ reportedly occurred in British Columbia, it commenced on January 10, 2023, and the project wrapped up on January 30, 2023. Movies are filmed in British Columbia due to its versatility in landscapes which allows the crew to select from a plethora of backdrops for all kinds of themes and stories.

Moreover, the infrastructure is well-established, especially for the film industry folks, with excellent sound stages and post-production facilities. British Columbia is known for several things ranging from multiculturalism, outdoor activities, wine, and natural beauty. The crew shot for 15 days, excluding their time off, specifically in Vancouver. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the precise location.

Vancouver, British Columbia

As reports suggest, the crew lensed major portions of the movie in Vancouver for numerous reasons, such as its vibrant architecture with both contemporary designs and skyscrapers along with historic buildings. The Hollywood of North has the perfect blend of urban cities and natural terrains like mountains and the ocean.

Along with the mild climate, which makes it easy to film year-round, the filmmakers also benefit from the well-developed transportation system, which connects major locations and makes it easy to carry equipment around the city. The government also supports filming projects by providing great tax incentives, which attracts movie makers who want to keep production costs low. It also consistently invests and funds the development of the industry, which has rapidly improved the framework of production houses.

The large pool of talent, which consists of both experienced folks and rookies, managed to create a friendly business environment that led to Vancouver becoming the hub for international film and television productions. Stanley Park, Granville Island, Capilano Suspension Bridge Park, and Gastown are some of the most sought filming sites in the dynamic and welcoming city. Other drama movies that were captured here include, ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ and ‘The Haunting of Hill House.’

Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story Cast

The Lifetime movie stars Keeya King as Ella Boudreaux, Bertie’s granddaughter. You may recognize the actress from her performances as Akilah (teen) in ‘Yellowjackets‘ and Jordan Moore in ‘Batwoman.’ Stephanie Mills steps into the role of Bertie Moore, the proud matriarch. She is best known for her portrayal of Auntie Em in ‘The Wiz Live.’

Actor Thomas Miles essays the character of Gabe Moore in the drama film. Some of his notable roles include Jimmy in ‘The Missing’ and Robert Kennedy in ‘5th Ward.’ The movie also features other talented cast members like Jaime M. Callica as Kahlil and Jason Tremblay as Houston Officer Conrad Nemeth.

