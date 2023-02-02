Where Was Lifetime’s Secrets in the Marriage Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Nigel Thomas, Lifetime’s ‘Secrets in the Marriage’ is a thriller film based on the true story of newlyweds Kat and Richard. One day, the couple receives an unexpected call from a woman who claims to be pregnant with Richard’s child. Kat accepts his explanation that the woman is one of his past patients with mental health problems. But a few weeks later, Kat starts to wonder about Richard’s whereabouts after discovering that he isn’t at work. Richard manipulates their conversation as Kat presses him with questions, stating that her hallucinations are a side effect of her sleeping pills.

Kat learns that he has been cheating on her with their neighbor, Vivienne, just as she starts to question her own mental stability. Kat attacks Richard out of rage, and the two start fighting. As Kat learns the unpleasant truth about Richard, she must quickly find means to clear her name of any wrongdoing and expose him for what he truly is. The gripping thriller movie keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats. Moreover, the film is set against a backdrop that surely adds suspense to the drama. If you are wondering about the cast and locations where this movie was shot, we’ve got your back.

Secrets in the Marriage Filming Locations

Originally titled ‘My Husband, The Narcissist,’ ‘Secrets in the Marriage’ was filmed entirely in Little Rock, Arkansas. Principal photography likely took place for a few weeks in the Fall of 2022. Arkansas is a landlocked state in the South Central region of the country. It is well-known for its lakes, rivers, and hot springs, as well as severe weather patterns, frequent storms, production of rice and chicken, rich folk music heritage, and the nation’s sole operating diamond mine. Now that we have some idea of when the film was shot, let’s learn more about the shooting locations.

Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas, serves as the primary filming location of this Nigel Thomas directorial. The origin of the capital city of Arkansas dates back many centuries. The town got its name from a river rock formation dubbed “Little Rock” by French explorer Jean-Baptiste Bénard de la Harpe in 1722. Little Rock is a central hub for culture, commerce, politics, and transportation in Arkansas and the South.

Along with hiking, boating, and other outdoor activities, Little Rock is home to several cultural organizations, including the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, the Arkansas Repertory Theatre, the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, and the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center.

Little Rock’s historical landmarks, such as Little Rock Central High School, historic neighborhoods like the Quapaw Quarter, and history museums provide access to the city’s past. Such picturesque settings have made Little Rock a favorite spot for many filmmakers to shoot their projects. Apart from ‘Secrets in the Marriage,’ the productions, ‘Gone With the Wind,’ ‘Designing Women,’ and ‘Mississippi Grind,’ were filmed in the city as well.

Secrets in the Marriage Cast

Brianna Cohen essays the role of Kat, the newlywed woman in the Lifetime thriller. The actress might be familiar based on her compelling performances in ‘Love on Retreat,’ ‘My Sister’s Serial Killer Boyfriend,’ ‘Nightmare PTA Moms,’ and others. Alex Trumble stars as the narcissistic cheating husband, Richard, in the film. He has made appearances in other productions, such as ‘The Search for Secret Santa,’ ‘The Wrong High School Sweetheart,‘ and others.

Other cast members in the film are Karen Strassman as Mayor, Grace McClanahan as Alex, Liana Giurissevich (as Liana Osgood) as District Attorney, Damon McKinnis as Phil, Lauren McCullough as Vivienne, Chuck Meré as Marcos, Lauren Palmer as Sue Taylor, Karsyn Elizabeth as Miriam, and Doug Morris as Bailiff.

