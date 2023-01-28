Where Was Lifetime’s Vacation Home Nightmare Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Lifetime’s, ‘Vacation Home Nightmare’ is a thriller movie directed by Lindsay Hartley. It follows Danielle Banks, who tries to spend a nice vacation at a short-term rental property when she is traumatized by events that follow up after a robbery. It’s not the robbery that shakes her to her core but what follows next. When Danielle calls the Clean Up team to pick up the pieces, she soon realizes the head of the company has ulterior motives and might be covering up their own mess.

Featuring stellar performances from the talented cast members and a thrilling narrative, the Lifetime movie keeps the audience entertained till the end. Moreover, the grim backdrop makes one wonder where ‘Vacation Home Nightmare’ was shot. If you are paddling the same boat of curiosity, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Vacation Home Nightmare Filming Locations

‘Vacation Home Nightmare’ was likely filmed in California, mainly in Los Angeles County. The principal photography seemingly took place in September 2022. The Golden State is well known for its dynamic culture and active way of life, which add to the holiday and festive feel of the holiday movie. The region stretches from the Mexican border along the Pacific Coast and has diverse terrains ideal for shooting movies and TV shows. Now, let’s explore the specific places that appear in the Lifetime thriller.

Los Angeles County, California

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Vacation Home Nightmare’ were lensed around Los Angeles County, the most populous county in California and the US. The cast and crew set up camp in the city of Los Angeles to tape numerous indoor and outdoor scenes against appropriate backgrounds. Specifically, they recorded important portions of the movie in the Venice neighborhood and beach.

Additionally, it’s plausible that a film studio’s backlot in Los Angeles was used for shooting purposes. Located in Southern California, Los Angeles County is regarded as one of the most ethnically diverse regions in the country. Given its scenic landscape comprising lakes, beaches, cities, and hills, it is frequently visited by tourists and filmmakers.

Griffith Park, Universal Studios, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and Vasquez Rocks Natural Area Park are just a few of the many tourist attractions in Los Angeles County. Over the years, the county has hosted the production of many film and TV projects, including ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ ‘Babylon,’ ‘That ’90s Show,’ and ‘House of the Dragon.’

Vacation Home Nightmare Cast

Aubrey Reynolds plays Danielle Banks in the Lifetime movie. The actress might seem like a familiar face as she has played prominent roles in ‘Surrounded,’ ‘Love’s Portrait,’ and ‘The Baker.’ On the other hand, Justin Berti essays the role of Anton King. You might recognize Justin from ‘Divorce Bait,’ ‘Secrets in the Building,’ ‘Something Bit Me,’ and ‘Frontera.’

Other cast members include Felisha Cooper (Alesha), Yolanthe Cabau (Hannah), Grant Wright Gunderson (Mike), Anastacia McPherson (Detective Greer), Nick Checket (Craig), and Christopher Sky (Jack). Furthermore, Monique Sypkens (Jill), Maria Breese (Cassandra), and Harvey B. Jackson (Officer McCullough) appear in pivotal roles.

Read More: Is Lifetime’s Vacation Home Nightmare Based on a True Story?