Is Lifetime’s My Sister’s Serial Killer Boyfriend Based on a True Story?

Lifetime’s ‘My Sister’s Serial Killer Boyfriend’ (originally titled ‘Sister Obsession’) is a thriller drama film helmed by Danny J. Boyle that focuses on a local reporter named Maddie who is involved in the investigation of a series of mysterious killings with a similar pattern. One day, when her younger sister, Olivia, almost becomes the next victim in her own home, it gets personal for Maddie and gets pulled into the investigation deeper.

Following the scare, Maddie advises Olivia to join a self-defense course, just as a precautionary measure. Soon, the latter begins to fall head over heels in love with her instructor, about whom she hardly knows anything. The suspicious nature of the instructor makes Maddie intervene in the situation before her sister finds herself in grave danger. Featuring Brianna Cohen and Revell Carpenter, the movie captivates the audience through the inclusion of several familiar and relevant elements in the narrative. The seemingly true-to-life themes also make one ask the question — is ‘My Sister’s Serial Killer Boyfriend’ based on true events? Well, let’s explore the same together!

Is My Sister’s Serial Killer Boyfriend a True Story?

No, ‘My Sister’s Serial Killer Boyfriend’ is not based on a true story. Instead, the intriguing screenplay for the thriller can be credited to the creative mind and brilliant writing of Andrea Shawcross. Previously, she has worked as a screenwriter for different genres of movies, including ‘Love on Harbor Island,’ ‘A Vineyard Romance,’ and the thriller ‘Dying to Win.’ Thus, making the most of all the experience under her belt and writing prowess, Shawcross was able to come up with the screenplay for this Lifetime production.

One of the primary reasons why some of you may believe the storyline has ties to reality is due to the realistic themes it deals with, including serial killers and the use of deception by people to get what they want. Over the years, we have come across these elements in a significant amount of movies and TV shows, including ‘Run Sweetheart Run,’ ‘Dexter‘ and ‘You,’ which naturally makes them seem familiar to us. However, one of the aptest examples has to be that of ‘Fresh.’

Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan, the comedy thriller movie revolves around the chance meeting between Noa and the handsome Steve at a grocery store, after which the former gives him her number, following the disappointing results of the dating apps. Little does she know that by doing so, she has made herself vulnerable to the yet unknown appetites of Steve, whom she hardly knows anything about. As you can gather, this theme of modern dating, prior to getting to really know someone, is seen in both ‘My Sister’s Serial Killer Boyfriend’ and ‘Fresh.’

Soon, when Noa and Steve go for a romantic weekend getaway, she realizes the unusual desires and appetites that Steve hides behind his charming personality and face. Now, she must do everything she can to save herself from becoming his victim. While the theme of deception is common in the two movies in question, the only difference is that there is the presence of a savior figure in the form of Maddie in ‘My Sister’s Serial Killer Boyfriend,’ unlike ‘Fresh.’

Similarly, in real life, we have all heard of serial killers luring their victims under the pretense of being regular and friendly people, and when the opportunity arises, they go for the kill. So, despite having all these ties to real life, it doesn’t change the fact that the Lifetime movie is simply a work of fiction.

