Where Was Lifetime’s My Sister’s Serial Killer Boyfriend Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Danny J. Boyle, Lifetime’s ‘My Sister’s Serial Killer Boyfriend’ (originally titled ‘Sister Obsession’) is a thriller film that revolves around a local reporter named Maddie who is busy investigating a series of murder cases involving similar-looking women. She gets even more focused on the cases when her younger sister, Olivia, gets attacked in her own home. Just to stay safer, Maddie advises her to sign up for a self-defense course.

As time passes by, Olivia starts falling in love with her instructor. However, Maddie smells something fishy when he sways away from revealing anything about himself. So, in order to save her sister, Maddie attempts to break them off before the relationship turns into a life-threatening obsession. The suspense of the serial killer and the budding romance between Olivia and a potentially dangerous man keep the tension high and hooks the viewers from the beginning to the end. In addition, the use of some interesting locations makes one wonder where ‘My Sister’s Serial Killer Boyfriend’ was actually shot. If you have been scratching your head about the same, allow us to get rid of your curiosity!

My Sister’s Serial Killer Boyfriend Filming Locations

‘My Sister’s Serial Killer Boyfriend’ was filmed in Georgia, especially in Atlanta. The principal photography for the thriller commenced in May 2022 and wrapped up by the end of the same month. Located in the Southeastern region of the nation, Georgia is the 24th largest state in the United States, in terms of area. Thanks to the state’s diverse landscapes, it makes for an ideal filming site for different kinds of productions. Now, let us take you through all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Lifetime movie!

Atlanta, Georgia

All the pivotal sequences for ‘My Sister’s Serial Killer Boyfriend’ were reportedly lensed in and around Atlanta, the capital and most populous city of Georgia. From the looks of it, the filming unit seemingly traveled across the city of Atlanta in order to tape different scenes, interiors as well as exteriors, against suitable backdrops for the film. Moreover, we cannot rule out the possibility that they even utilized the facilities of one of the film studios in the city for the production of the thriller.

Located among the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Atlanta’s economy is deemed to be quite diverse as there are several sectors that affect it, including aerospace, finance, logistics, healthcare, transportation, news and media operations, information technology, and film and television production, to name a few. Being one of the most visited cities in the United States, The Gate City is frequented by millions of tourists every year. There are many landmarks and places of interest in the city that attracts tourists from over the globe. They are the Georgia Aquarium, the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park, the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, the Margaret Mitchell House and Museum, and the Atlanta Botanical Garden, to name a few.

My Sister’s Serial Killer Boyfriend Cast

While Brianna Cohen essays the role of Maddie, the reporter, Revell Carpenter portrays her sister, Olivia, in the Lifetime thriller. The former started her acting career in commercials and independent films before bagging some famous roles in TV shows such as ‘Orange is the New Black‘ and ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga.’ She has also been featured in various Lifetime movies before this, including ‘A Baby at Any Cost,’ ‘Broken Ties,’ ‘Nightmare PTA Moms,’ and ‘Lean into Love.’

On the other hand, you might recognize Revell Carpenter from her roles in ‘All American: Homecoming,’ ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls,’ and several Lifetime productions, such as ‘Deadly Debutante,’ ‘Malicious Motives,’ and ‘What the Nanny Saw.’ These two protagonists are supported by various other cast members who also play pivotal roles in the thriller film, including Rib Hillis (Haden), Don Jeanes (Jack Houston), Zoe Mackenzie Smith (Young Olivia), AnaSofia Bianchi (Young Maddie), Alon McKlveen (Murder Victim Nikki), Steve Olson (Todd), Samantha Noel Van Sickle (Murder Victim Bella), and Sarah Kopkin (Murder Victim Sam).

Moreover, Christian Blaque Meier (Kyle), Gregory M. Mitchell (Charles), Denise Hewitt (Rachel Jones), Erica Orr (Detective Willet), Marissa Bennett as one of the defense class students, Jonathan Kase Bennett as an emergency medical technician, and Gary Maniloff as a crime scene neighbor feature in the movie as well.

Read More: Where Was Lifetime’s Engaged to Be Murdered Filmed? Who is in the Cast?