Is Lifetime’s Dying to Win Based on a True Story? Where Was it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Jeff Hare, Lifetime’s ‘Dying to Win,’ AKA ‘Framed for Murder,’ is a thriller movie about a gold medal gymnast named Jesse. Enjoying her days out of the limelight, the athlete is thrust back into the public’s eye when she discovers the dead bodies of her mother and stepfather. The couple was murdered in the family estate, and many people suspect that Jesse may not be as innocent as she claims. Will the sportswoman be able to prove her innocence, or is she as guilty as some believe?

The movie presents a thrilling murder mystery story that the viewers cannot help but follow with bated breath. While many have commented favorably on the movie’s cast and sitting, people are also wondering if the film is inspired by real-life events. If you, too, are eager to learn more about the Lifetime film, here’s what we know about the same!

Is Dying to Win a True Story?

No, ‘Dying to Win’ is not based on a true story. The film was penned by Andrea Shawcross, who is also the mind behind ‘A Vineyard Romance’ and ‘Love on Harbor Island.’ Andrea’s story was brought to life under the direction of Jeff Hare. Though the movie is fictional in nature, it does have several elements found commonly in other films and can be traced to real life. Such themes allow the viewers to relate to the characters and help them understand their motivations.

The central theme of the movie is how Jesse is thrust back into the limelight due to a scandal for which she may or may not be guilty. Unfortunately, such is not unseen in real life, especially within the sports industry. Several athletes who have retired from their chosen sports are often brought back into the public’s eyes due to some transgression. Generally, this may involve cases like doping or cheating, but it is not unknown for former sports personalities to be a part of criminal activities or at least be connected to them. However, more often than not, sportspeople also become a part of the headlines due to a personal tragedy.

Jesse’s personal struggles, along with her fight with her newfound fame, are explored heavily in the movie. The film does an excellent job of depicting how the media’s attention in a time of tragedy may affect a person. The movie weaves such real-life themes with the beloved trope of murder-mystery to present the audience with an enticing story that one cannot help but watch with bated breath.

Dying to Win Filming Locations

‘Dying to Win’ was likely filmed in California, particularly in Los Angeles. The principal photography of the movie took place in December 2021 and Ferguson Sauvé-Rogan served as the main cinematographer for the project. Let’s explore the possible filming locations of the movie in more detail.

Los Angeles, California

The city of Los Angeles in California most probably served as the primary production location for ‘Dying to Win.’ The city has long been the heart of the western entertainment industry and is known to have been the base of operations for several well-known movies. Thanks to its prominence within moviemaking, Los Angeles is home to many talented professionals that work hard behind the camera to bring your favorite stories to life. Several of these artists were a part of the Lifetime thriller’s crew. Basing the production within the City of Angels would have been beneficial to them.

Located on the shores of the Pacific Ocean, Los Angels has been used as a backdrop in many movies. Apart from the locations in and around the region, the City of Angels is also home to well-known filming studios like Paramount Pictures Studio, which have state-of-the-art facilities that allow for an efficient moviemaking process. Over the years, Los Angeles has been the filming location for several Lifetime movies like ‘Are My Friends Killers?‘ and ‘Bodyguard Seduction.’

Dying to Win Cast

The gorgeous Mia Dinoto plays the role of Jesse in the Lifetime thriller movie. She has also been a part of ‘Crown Lake’ and ‘Trophies.’ Jacob Taylor acts as Cooper in ‘Dying to Win’ and is known for his work in ‘Husband, Wife and Their Lover‘ and ‘Sinister Stepsister.’ The film also stars Marianne Lu as Esposito, Derek S. Orr as Marshall, Ernest Pierce as Tom, and Kinnik Sky as Katie. Meredith Thomas appears as Diane, while Devante Winfrey portrays Quinn.

