Where Was Netflix’s Christmas Full of Grace Filmed?

Directed by Pedro Antonio, Netflix’s ‘Christmas Full of Grace’ (originally titled ‘Um Natal Cheio de Graça’) is a Brazilian romantic comedy film that revolves around Carlinhos who decides to surprise his girlfriend and propose to her before going into the holiday season. When he reaches her apartment with a bouquet in his hands and love in his heart, Carlinhos catches her cheating with another woman and dashes out of her house at once. Soon, he meets with a lively young woman named Graça and agrees to let her pose as his girlfriend in order to avoid embarrassment in front of his traditional family at Christmas.

However, as they spend some time together, Carlinhos begins to feel something for Graça only to find out that she might be hiding something from him. Thanks to the Christmas-based narrative and comedic onscreen performances from Gkay, Sérgio Malheiros, and Vera Fischer, the viewers are hooked on the film from the beginning to the end. Meanwhile, the setting of Christmas against the backdrop of Carlinhos’ family house sparks questions about the movie’s actual filming sites in one’s mind. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Christmas Full of Grace Filming Locations

‘Christmas Full of Grace’ was filmed entirely in Brazil, particularly in Rio de Janeiro. As per reports, the principal photography for the rom-com film commenced in November 2021 and wrapped up in early December of the same year. Situated along the eastern coast of South America, Brazil is the largest country in South America as well as Latin America. Given its vast and versatile landscape, it makes for a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions. Now, let’s take a look at all the specific sites that appear in the Netflix movie!

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Christmas Full of Grace’ were lensed in and around Rio de Janeiro, the second-most populous city in Brazil and the capital of the eponymous state. To be specific, the production team primarily set up camp in the neighborhood of Leblon, which is situated in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, to tape some key scenes for the comedy film. You can also spot Leblon beach in a few aerial shots.

Located on the western region of a strip of the nation’s Atlantic coast, Rio de Janeiro is mainly famous for its culture, natural ambiance, samba, Balneario beaches, carnival, and bossa nova. Moreover, the city is home to many famous landmarks, including the iconic statue of Christ the Redeemer, the Sambódromo, Maracanã Stadium, the Tijuca National Park, and the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes. Movies and TV shows like ‘City of God,’ ‘The Incredible Hulk,’ ‘The Expendables,’ ‘Only Fools and Horses,’ and ‘Lilyhammer’ feature the locales of the city.

