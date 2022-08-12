Where Was Netflix’s Code Name Emperor Filmed?

Directed by Jorge Coira, Netflix’s ‘Code Name: Emperor’ (originally titled ‘Código Emperador’) is a Spanish spy thriller movie that follows an intelligence agent named Juan on a mission. He is hired by the secret services and sent on a mission to keep tabs on a couple indulging in weapon trafficking. Meanwhile, he is also on another shady task at hand, which is to find or fabricate a piece of evidence to frame a politician named Ángel Gónzalez.

The enthralling narrative is complemented by the brilliant onscreen performances from a fantastic ensemble cast, including Luis Tosar, Alexandra Masangkay, Georgina Amorós, Denis Gómez, and Laura Domínguez. In addition, the interesting use of different locations in the backdrop enhances the overall quality of the Spanish film. At the same time, it makes you wonder about the actual production locations utilized for shooting the movie. Well, in that case, allow us to fill you in on all the details regarding the same!

Code Name: Emperor Filming Locations

‘Code Name: Emperor’ was filmed in Spain, Hungary, Panama, and Cuba, specifically in Madrid, Bilbao, A Coruña, Budapest, Panama City, and Havana. The principal photography for the Netflix movie commenced in April 2021 and wrapped up in June of the same year. Since the story is primarily set in Spain, it made sense for the filming unit to choose Spain as one of the major production sites for the film. Now, let’s look at all the specific locations showcased in the Jorge Coira directorial!

Madrid, Spain

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Code Name: Emperor’ were lensed in Madrid, the capital and most populous city of Spain. Located on the River Manzanares in the central part of the Iberian Peninsula, Madrid consists of modern infrastructure and at the same time, has preserved its historic neighborhoods and streets. Some of its popular landmarks and attractions include the Plaza Mayor, the Royal Palace of Madrid, the Buen Retiro Park, and the Reina Sofía Museum, to name a few.

Other Locations in Spain

Apart from Madrid, the cast and crew of ‘Code Name: Emperor’ also set up camp in Bilbao for taping some important scenes. It is the largest city in Spain’s Biscay province located in the northern part of the nation. Moreover, A Coruña also served as a prominent filming location for the thriller movie. A Coruña is the most populated city and municipality in Galicia, Spain.

Budapest, Hungary

For taping some pivotal sequences, the production team even traveled to Budapest, the capital and most populous city of Hungary. The city has strengths in many sectors, such as art, media, fashion, commerce, research, technology, education, and entertainment. Apart from ‘Code Name: Emperor,’ several other movies and TV shows have been taped in the capital city, including ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ ‘Dune,’ and ‘Moon Knight.’

Panama City, Panama

The production team of ‘Code Name: Emperor’ utilized the locales of Panama City, the capital and largest city of Panama. Located in the province of Panama at the Pacific entrance of the Panama Canal, the city possesses a number of historic sites. Some of the popular ones are The Cathedral at Plaza de la Catedral, Calzada de Amador, Las Bóvedas, and The National Institute of Culture Building, to name a few.

Havana, Cuba

Additional portions of the Spanish thriller were also recorded in Havana, the capital and largest city of Cuba. Given its historical significance and the fact that it was founded by the Spanish in the 16th century, Havana makes for an ideal filming site for a movie such as ‘Code Name: Emperor.’ Movies such as ‘The Fate of the Furious,’ ‘The Motorcycle Diaries,’ and ‘Papa Hemingway in Cuba’ were all taped in Havana.

