Where Was Netflix’s Delivery by Christmas Filmed?

Co-written and co-directed by Aleksandra Kulakowska and Maciej Prykowski, Netflix’s ‘Delivery by Christmas’ (originally titled ‘Jeszcze Przed Swietami’) is a Polish romantic comedy movie that follows a helpful and thoughtful thirty-year-old courier who decides to save the holiday season when a coworker sabotages all her deliveries. Now, the courier is in a race against time as he has to deliver all the Christmas presents to the rightful recipients on time.

The holiday movie takes you on a rollercoaster of emotions, thanks to the different themes that the narrative touches upon, which are bound to surprise you, entertain you, and make you sentimental. In the meanwhile, the setting of Christmastime against some interesting backdrops is likely to leave viewers scratching their heads, wondering where the movie was shot. Well, if you are one such curious soul, we have gathered all the necessary information about the same!

Delivery by Christmas Filming Locations

‘Delivery by Christmas’ was filmed in its entirety in Poland. Divided into 16 administrative provinces in total, Poland offers a vast and versatile landscape that is characterized by diverse landforms, ecosystems, and water bodies. While the central and northern region is flat, the south is hilly and mountainous. These diverse features make Poland a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions, including ‘Delivery by Christmas.’ Now, let’s traverse all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Netflix rom-com!

Poland

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Delivery by Christmas’ were lensed in Poland, a country situated in Central Europe. From the looks of it, the production team of the Polish movie set up camp at various sites in order to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. With a population of more than 38 million, it is the fifth most populous European Union member state.

Tourism is one of the most influential sectors of the country’s overall economy. Every year, millions of tourists visit Poland to bask in the variety of tourist attractions that it offers, ranging from the mountains to the sandy beaches. The dwarf statues in Wroclaw, the historical Old Town of Warsaw, and Oświęcim’s site of the German Auschwitz concentration camp are some of the popular sites of interest in the nation.

Moreover, Poland gives tourists the opportunity to indulge in several fun outdoor activities such as mountain hiking and climbing, sailing, skiing, and agritourism. Apart from tourists, a number of filmmakers also visit Poland for shooting purposes. In fact, over the years, the nation has hosted the production of many filming projects, besides ‘Delivery by Christmas.’ Some of the notable ones are ‘Three Colors: White,’ ‘A Short Film About Love,’ ‘The Taming of the Shrewd,’ ‘Mala Moskwa,’ and ‘Louder Than Bombs.’

