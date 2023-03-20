Where Was Netflix’s Johnny Filmed?

Based on true events, Netflix’s ‘Johnny’ is a Polish biographical drama movie helmed by Daniel Jaroszek that focuses on the unlikeliest of relationships between two men — a priest named Jan Kaczkowski and an ex-convict named Patryck Galewski. When the latter is ordered to work at a hospice by the court, he doesn’t have any idea that it is going to change his life for the better. While working at the hospice helping out patients, Patryck crosses paths with the priest Jan Kaczkowski. After spending some time getting to know each other, the two become good friends as the compassionate priest transforms the ex-convict’s life through trust and love.

Featuring heartfelt onscreen performances from a talented ensemble comprising Dawid Ogrodnik, Piotr Trojan, Beata Zygarlicka, Grazyna Bulka, and Maria Pakulnis, the drama movie unfolds mostly in the setting of the hospice where Patryck works and meets Jan. The change in backdrops as the story progresses reflects the transition in Patryck’s life and the friendship between him and the priest. This makes the filming sites of ‘Johnny’ an interesting topic of discussion for many viewers. If you are curious to learn about the same, we have got you covered!

Johnny Filming Locations

‘Johnny’ was filmed entirely in Poland, particularly in the Masovian Voivodeship and the Pomeranian Voivodeship. The principal photography for the drama movie seemingly commenced in August 2021 and wrapped up in late September of the same year. Since the story is set in Poland, it is only fitting that the production team shot the Dawid Ogrodnik starrer on location across the same country. Now, without much ado, let us walk you through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix film!

Masovian Voivodeship, Poland

A huge chunk of ‘Johnny’ was lensed in the Masovian Voivodeship, with the filming unit setting up camp at various sites across the province. Warsaw, the capital of the province as well as Poland, is one of the primary production locations for the drama movie. Moreover, during the filming schedule, many locals and passersby spotted the cast and crew members taping some important portions in and around the town of Konstancin-Jeziorna in the province’s Piaseczno County.

Apart from ‘Johnny,’ the Masovian Voivodeship’s locales have been featured in numerous film and TV projects over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘Dziewczyny z Dubaju,’ ‘A Short Film About Love,’ ‘Squared Love,’ ‘High Water,’ and ‘Sexify.’

Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland

As per reports, the production team of ‘Johnny’ also traveled to the Pomeranian Voivodeship, which is situated in the northwestern part of Poland, in order to record various key sequences for the film. To be specific, the town of Puck in Gdańsk Pomerania served as one of the important filming sites. Furthermore, the filming unit utilized the locales of the seaside resort city of Sopot in the province to lens several prominent portions.

