Where Was Netflix’s Kill-Fist Filmed?

Written and directed by James Lee, Netflix’s ‘Kill-Fist’ is a Malaysian action thriller movie that revolves around a struggling middle-aged man named Zhang and his desperate attempt to make ends meet by taking some extreme measures. Working a dead-end job as an insurance salesperson, Zhang has a lot on his plate. His married life isn’t all rainbows and butterflies as he is on the brink of getting divorced and eventually losing custody of her daughter.

To make matters even more complicated, Zhang must also take care of his father who suffers from Alzheimer’s. Unexpectedly, he receives and accepts an anonymous invitation to join an underground fighting game for money. However, as time passes by, Zhang starts to become hooked on the fights and goes professional. The thrilling narrative coupled with the action-packed sequences makes for an entertaining watch and keeps the viewers hooked on the movie. In addition, the fighting scenes against some interesting backdrops make you wonder about the actual filming sites utilized to shoot the Malaysian movie. In that case, allow us to fill you in on all the details!

Kill-Fist Filming Locations

‘Kill-Fist’ was filmed entirely in Malaysia, specifically in Kuala Lumpur. The principal photography for the action thriller reportedly took place around March and April 2018. Located in Southeast Asia, Malaysia is multiethnic and multicultural, having a significant effect on its politics. While Malaysian is the country’s official language, English is an active second language. So, let’s follow Zhang in his fights and learn all about the specific locations that make an appearance in the movie!

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

All the pivotal sequences of ‘Kill-Fist’ were lensed in and around Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s federal territory and the ceremonial, legislative, and judicial capital city. The filming unit supposedly took advantage of the vast and diverse landscape of the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. Officially known as the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, it is known to be one of the fastest-growing cities in all of Asia and the largest city in Malaysia.

Situated at the confluence of the Klang and Gombak rivers and in the center of Selangor state, Kuala Lumpur serves as Malaysia’s cultural, economic, and financial center. One of the driving economical forces for the capital city is tourism as it is visited by millions of tourists every year. There are many sites of attractions across the city that is majorly popular among tourists. Some of them are the Kuala Lumpur Tower, the Petronas Twin Towers, the National Planetarium, Petaling Street (Chinatown), and the Royal Malaysian Police Museum.

Not only is Kuala Lumpur visited by tourists, but the city is also frequented by many filmmakers for filming purposes. Over the years, the Garden City of Lights has hosted the production of many kinds of movies and TV shows. A few of the notable ones include ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ ‘The Assistant,’ ‘Blackhat,’ and ’24.’

