Where Was Netflix’s The Assistant Filmed?

Directed by Adrian Teh, Netflix’s ‘The Assistant’ is a Malaysian action thriller film that follows Zafik, who gets imprisoned despite being innocent of the crime he is accused of. After serving 10 years of sentence, he finally gets the taste of freedom again. However, this taste is bittersweet as his wife and son were murdered while he was in prison. To get back up on his feet, he starts working for the local crime boss Dato Sam Lee, but with the hunger for revenge always in the back of his mind.

Finally, when a mysterious man named Feroz offers to help him in the quest, Zafik accepts it and sets on a mission to find the culprits who killed his family. The narrative is not just packed with intense action sequences but it also consists of several plot twists that make for a nail-biting watch. Moreover, what grabs the attention and curiosity of the viewers are the interesting locations in the backdrop throughout the movie. Well, if you are one such curious soul, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

The Assistant Filming Locations

‘The Assistant’ was filmed in its entirety in Malaysia, particularly in Kuala Lumpur. The principal photography for the thriller seemingly commenced around August 2021 and wrapped up after a month or so, in late September of the same year. Located in Southeast Asia, Malaysia is more multicultural and multiethnic than most countries in the world. Apart from its cultural diversity, the country is also known for its beaches and rainforests. All these features make the Asian country an ideal filming site for different kinds of productions, including ‘The Assistant.’ Now, let’s traverse the specific locations where Zafik attempts to exact his revenge!

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

All the pivotal sequences for ‘The Assistant’ were taped in and around Kuala Lumpur, a federal territory and the capital city of Malaysia. From the looks of it, the production team seemingly traveled across the city, scouted for suitable backdrops, and then lensed all the scenes for the action-packed movie. Situated at the heart of Selangor state, Kuala Lumpur is considered one of the fastest growing cities in all of Asia and the largest city in Malaysia.

Officially known as the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, it is the economic, financial, and cultural hub of the nation, with tourism playing a vital role in its economy. What attracts thousands of tourists to the city is the presence of some major tourist destinations, including the Petronas Twin Towers, the Kuala Lumpur Tower, the National Science Centre, the National Museum, the Sultan Abdul Samad Jamek Mosque, and the Merdeka Square. Moreover, thanks to its diverse culture and landscape, it serves as a prominent filming site for different movies and TV shows. Some of the notable productions that feature Kuala Lumpur are ‘Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation,’ ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ ‘Blackhat,’ and ’24.’

