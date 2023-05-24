Where Was Netflix’s Mother’s Day Filmed?

Directed by Mateusz Rakowicz, Netflix’s ‘Mother’s Day’ is a Polish action thriller movie that revolves around the kidnapping of a child by a bunch of dangerous gangsters. Luckily for him, his mother is a secretive and retired NATO Special Operations agent named Nina who might be estranged but she still comes out of retirement and makes the most of all her deadly skills to save her child. As for Nina, finding her son is a chance for her to get back on the field, get the adrenaline rush that was long gone from her life, and finally become a part of her son’s life.

Starring Agnieszka Grochowska, Adrian Delikta, Dariusz Chojnacki, Paulina Chruściel, Paweł Koślik, and Arkadiusz Brykalski, the thriller drama film takes place in a variety of different settings as Nina embarks on a mission to search for her kidnapped son. The dramatic visual effects such as that of the rain complement the overall vibe of the film. The fighting and chase sequences are set against some interesting and ever-so-changing backdrops, which is likely to make you wonder where ‘Mother’s Day’ was filmed. In that case, allow us to fill you in on all the details regarding the same!

Mother’s Day Filming Locations

‘Mother’s Day’ was filmed in its entirety in Poland, seemingly in and around Warsaw. As per reports, the principal photography for the Polish action movie commenced in May 2022 and wrapped up after about 36 shooting days, in late June of the same year. Situated in Central Europe, the Republic of Poland is known for its diverse landscapes, when it comes to landforms, ecosystems, and water bodies, which makes it an ideal filming site for different kinds of productions. Now, let’s not waste any time and dive right into all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix movie!

Warsaw, Poland

Almost all the pivotal sequences of ‘Mother’s Day’ were supposedly lensed in Warsaw, which is situated on the River Vistula in east-central Poland. Officially known as the Capital City of Warsaw, its locales were utilized by the production team to shoot several key portions for the film, and that too against suitable backdrops. As far as the interior and some action sequences are concerned, they were probably shot on a sound stage or two of one of the film studios situated in and around the city. In fact, Warsaw has a significant movie and TV industry as it is home to a number of production companies and studios, including TOR, Czołówka, Zebra, and Kadr.

When it comes to the exterior shots included in ‘Mother’s Day,’ they were seemingly taped on location as the cast and crew members set up camp in different neighborhoods and streets. So, you are likely to spot a number of popular landmarks and monuments in the city. Some of them are the Royal Castle, Sigismund’s Column, Market Square, the Presidential Palace, the Warsaw Citadel, Three Crosses Square, the Museum of the History of Polish Jews, and the Carroll Porczyński Collection Museum.

Read More: Best Female Action Movies