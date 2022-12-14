Where Was Netflix’s The Big 4 Filmed?

Co-written and directed by Timo Tjahjanto, Netflix’s ‘The Big 4’ is an Indonesian action comedy movie that follows a competent detective who begins investigating the death of her father. Upon gathering several pieces of evidence, she connects the dots and finds out that he had a whole different life that he kept hidden from everyone — he was a leader of a group of assassins.

When her investigation leads her to a remote island, she gets tracked down by her father’s enemies. Now, she must take the help of the four crooked and retired assassins that he trained and worked with, and get them back into the thick of the action. The action-packed narrative is made all the more entertaining by the hilarious performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Abimana Aryasatya, Putri Marino, Arie Kriting, and Lutesha. Moreover, the use of some interesting locations is likely to make you wonder where ‘The Big 4’ was actually shot. Well, in that case, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

The Big 4 Filming Locations

‘The Big 4’ was filmed entirely in Indonesia, particularly in Bali and Jakarta. As per reports, the principal photography for the action-adventure film commenced in November 2021 and wrapped up in February 2022. Situated in Southeast Asia between the Indian and Pacific oceans, Indonesia is the largest archipelagic state and fourth-most populous country in the world. Although it is densely populated, the nation still consists of vast areas of wilderness. Now, without further ado, let’s take a look at all the specific sites that appear in the Netflix movie!

Bali, Indonesia

Many pivotal sequences for ‘The Big 4’ were lensed in Bali, one of the provinces of Indonesia. From the looks of it, the filming unit seemingly set up camp at various sites across the province to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. Also known as the Island of Gods, Bali is famous for its highly developed arts, such as painting, sculpture, music, metalworking, classical and modern dance, and leather.

Since tourism is one of the most significant sectors in terms of Bali’s economy, it is one of the wealthiest regions in the nation. However, tourists aren’t the only ones visiting the province as several filmmakers also frequent Bali for filming purposes. As a matter of fact, the province has hosted the production of a number of filming projects over the years. Some of them are ‘Ticket to Paradise,’ ‘Red Notice,’ ‘Alex Cross,’ and ‘Patience is the test.’

Jakarta, Indonesia

Additional portions of ‘The Big 4’ were also taped in and around Jakarta, the capital and largest city of Indonesia. Located on the northwest coast of Java, Jakarta is considered the cultural, economic, and political center of Indonesia. The city is home to a number of renowned landmarks and tourist attractions, including the National Monument, the Autograph Tower, the West Irian Liberation Monument, the Youth statue, the Dirgantara statue, the Istiqlal Mosque, and the Jakarta Cathedral, to name a few.

