Where Was Netflix’s The Chalk Line Filmed?

Co-written and directed by Ignacio Tatay, Netflix’s ‘The Chalk Line’ (originally titled ‘Jaula’) is a Spanish horror mystery movie that revolves around a couple — Paula and Simón — who come across a strange and wandering young girl all alone on the high road at night. They decide to adopt the girl and as Paula tries to communicate with her and know her past, they find out that she is a traumatized child who likes to stay within the box she draws herself with chalk lines.

The mysterious child believes that if she steps out of the chalk line, a monster will come for her and punish her for doing so. As time passes, Paula and the girl manage to form a strong bond while the former is determined to find out about the girl’s past. The suspenseful yet thrilling narrative keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats from the beginning to the end. The darker undertone and the eerie locations complement the overall vibe of the psychological thriller. So, it is natural for you to wonder where ‘The Chalk Line’ was shot. Well, here are all the details about the same!

The Chalk Line Filming Locations

‘The Chalk Line’ was filmed entirely in Spain, specifically in the Community of Madrid. The principal photography for the Spanish film seemingly commenced in the summer of 2020 but soon got halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the nation. After some delay, production resumed in July 2020 and finally wrapped up around August of the same year. Now, without further ado, let us take you to all the specific sites that appear in the Netflix movie!

Community of Madrid, Spain

A majority of ‘The Chalk Line’ was lensed in and around the Community of Madrid, one of the seventeen autonomous communities of Spain. The City of Madrid, the capital and largest municipality of the autonomous community, served as one of the primary filming sites for the thriller film.

In addition, the towns and municipalities of San Lorenzo de El Escorial aka El Escorial de Arriba, and Boadilla del Monte are a couple of locations where the filming unit set up camp for the production of ‘The Chalk Line.’ According to reports, the cast and crew members also utilized a set in Villaviciosa de Odón, a municipality in the western zone of the Community of Madrid.

Situated at the heart of the Iberian Peninsula, and of the Central Plateau, the Community of Madrid is the third most populous in all of Spain and it is home to three World Heritage Sites — the Monastery and Royal Site of El Escorial, the University and historic center of Alcalá de Henares, and Aranjuez. Over the years, it has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows, including ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,’ ‘The Others,’ ‘Warrior Nun,’ and ‘Holy Family.’

