Where Was Netflix’s The Munsters Filmed?

A reboot of the 1960s eponymous family sitcom, ‘The Munsters’ is a comedy movie written and directed by Rob Zombie that serves as the origin story for the characters of the franchise. The narrative mainly revolves around a group of monsters — Herman Munster, Lily Munster, and The Count. When Lily and Herman meet, sparks fly between them and they get married to one another, despite the disapproval of her irritable and sarcastic father.

The callback to the famous sitcom of the 1960s is made all the more entertaining by the hilarious performances from an amazing ensemble cast, comprising Jeff Daniel Phillips, Sheri Moon Zombie, Daniel Roebuck, Richard Brake, and Sylvester McCoy. Moreover, the backdrop of the fictional Mockingbird Lane and the deliberate use of seemingly older camera style is likely to make one wonder where ‘The Munsters’ was shot. Well, if you have the same question on your mind, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details about the same and put your mind at ease!

The Munsters Filming Locations

‘The Munsters’ was filmed in Hungary, particularly in Budapest. The principal photography for the comedy movie seemingly commenced in November 2021 and wrapped up in July 2022. Although much of the story is set in Transylvania, the filming unit decided to shoot the film in Hungary, given its similar features and terrains. Now, without much ado, let’s take a look at all the specific locations that appear in the film!

Budapest, Hungary

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘The Munsters’ were lensed in and around Budapest, the capital and most populous city of Hungary. From the looks of it, the production team seemingly set up camp in different locations around the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops for the movie.

As per reports, Rob Zombie and the rest of the team constructed an entire neighborhood, including the new 1313 Mockingbird Lane (the residence of the Munsters), on a Budapest lot. This Munsters mansion is a recreation of the one seen on the famous sitcom. Furthermore, the constructed nearby houses in the neighborhood are surrounded by sidewalks and roads, making it seem like an authentic and real-life neighborhood.

Located at the center of the Carpathian Basin, Budapest is considered a Beta+ global city that has strengths in many fields including art, fashion, media, commerce, finance, education, technology, research, and entertainment. The city is home to many tourist attractions such as Saint Stephen’s Basilica, the Aquincum Museum, the Nagytétény Castle Museum, Memento Park, and the Millenary Monument, to name a few. Over the years, Budapest has hosted the production of several big filming projects as well. Some of the notable ones are ‘Dune,’ ‘Midsommar,’ ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ ‘The Witcher,’ and ‘Shadow and Bone.’

