Where Was Netflix’s Troll Filmed?

Co-written and directed by Roar Uthaug, Netflix’s ‘Troll’ is a Norwegian fantasy thriller movie that centers upon a monstrous and gigantic creature who wakes up due to an explosion in the midst of mountains after being in captivity and trapped for over a thousand years. Upon the creature’s revival, the officials turn to a courageous and determined paleontologist in order to minimize the damage caused by the gigantic troll. However, all the efforts seem to infuriate the creature even further as it heads toward the city, destroying everything in its path.

While the destruction left behind by the troll keeps us on the edge of our seats, the impressive onscreen performances from Ine Marie Wilmann, Kim Falck, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen, and Gard B. Eidsvold give us hope that their characters might defeat the monster and save their city. Moreover, the picturesque locations of the mountains and cityscape make one wonder where ‘Troll’ was actually shot. If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Troll Filming Locations

‘Troll’ was filmed entirely in Norway, specifically in Oslo, Lom, Askim, and probably Romsdalshornet. The principal photography for the Roar Uthaug directorial commenced in late August 2021 and wrapped up in November of the same year. Since the story is set in Norway, the filming unit chose to shoot the movie in the Nordic country itself and give the viewers a more immersive viewing experience. So, let’s follow the troll and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that appear in the Netflix film!

Oslo, Norway

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Troll’ were lensed in and around Oslo, the capital and most populous city of Norway. From the looks of it, the production team seemingly utilized various locales around the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. The Ekeberg neighborhood of Oslo served as one of the primary filming locations for the action movie.

Located in the northernmost end of the Oslofjord, Oslo has previously been featured in many movies and TV shows besides ‘Troll.’ Some of the notable ones are ‘No Time to Die,’ ‘The Worst Person in the World,’ ‘Pieces of a Woman,’ ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,’ ‘Home for Christmas,’ and ‘Lilyhammer.’

Other Locations in Norway

For shooting purposes, the filming unit of ‘Troll’ also traveled to several other sites in Norway. The municipality of Lom in Norway’s Innlandet county, the town of Askim in Viken county, and Rena Leir in Hedmark county’s Åmot were a few of the prominent production locations used for the movie. As for the mountain scenes, it seems that most of them were taped around the Romsdalshornet mountain, which is in the municipality of Rauma in Møre og Romsdal county.

Read More: Best Monster Movies on Netflix