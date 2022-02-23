‘Pam & Tommy’ follows the titular couple, whose life is turned upside down when a private videotape gets stolen from their home by a disgruntled carpenter. The Hulu series centers around the explosive leaked recording and the far-reaching effects it has. Of course, the central celebrity couple is in the eye of the storm, and their relationship begins to crumble under the pressure of the scandal. To make things worse, Pamela is made to attend increasingly intrusive legal depositions where she is asked about her personal life.

Despite the show’s real-life inspiration, there is a lot that it dramatizes as well. The infamous sex tape, which the show’s entire narrative essentially hinges on, is much discussed and even heard. However, the show barely depicts the actual explosive footage. We’re sure you’ve got a lot of questions, and we’ll try to answer as many of them as we can. For those of you wondering where the actual Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee tape was filmed, we’ve got the info.

Where was Pam & Tommy’s Sex Tape Filmed in Real Life?

In ‘Pam & Tommy,’ the character of Pamela (essayed by Lily James) confirms during her (traumatic) deposition that parts of the tape were filmed on a secluded part of Lake Mead. Her interrogator also brings up scenes shot in the couple’s car while on the highway.

The show seems to be partly accurate regarding the locations where the tape was shot. In an interview, Tommy Lee revealed that part of the tape was filmed during a five-day houseboat vacation on Lake Mead. He also clarified that the couple never meant to make a “porno” and were just documenting their vacation. There are also parts of the tape that, as mentioned on the show as well, were filmed in the couple’s car.

Considering the tape was stolen from their home, it does seem like Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee never expected anyone apart from themselves to see the tape. On the subject, Lee also mentioned that he and Anderson watched the tape only once before locking it in his 500-pound safe. Years later, in a 2020 interview, Anderson laughingly described the tape as a “compilation” of vacations on which she and Lee were naked.

Thus, the real tape that resulted in the explosive scandal and media frenzy was shot across multiple locations, including on a houseboat on Lake Mead, which is located on the Colorado River. The lake, which is actually a reservoir formed by the Hoover Dam, straddles Nevada and Arizona. Parts of the video were also filmed in the celebrity couple’s car, as well as on a few other vacations (if Anderson’s “compilation” comment is to be believed).

